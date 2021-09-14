Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports IPL 2021: KKR Coach Brend McCullum Reveals COVID-19 Fears During India Leg

IPL 2021: KKR Coach Brend McCullum Reveals COVID-19 Fears During India Leg

IPL 2021: KKR Coach Brend McCullum Reveals COVID-19 Fears During India Leg
Brendon McCullum, left, is hopeful for a strong showing from KKR when action resumes from September 19 in the UAE. | Courtesy: Kolkata Knight Riders

It was KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, who first tested positive for COVID-19 in May in the middle of IPL, which was eventually postponed.

Trending

IPL 2021: KKR Coach Brend McCullum Reveals COVID-19 Fears During India Leg
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T15:58:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 3:58 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum says they were "paralysed a little bit by fear" when coronavirus struck the first half of the IPL in India. (More Cricket News)

It was KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy and seamer Sandeep Warrier, who first tested positive for COVID-19 in May in the middle of the League, which was eventually postponed.

The Purple and Gold brigade led by England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan had an underwhelming first half. They are languishing at the seventh spot but McCullum is hopeful for a strong showing when action resumes from September 19 in the UAE.

"In regards to the tournament which is upcoming (second half of the IPL phase), we can end it right. We can take the game on and we're in a situation where we need things to go our way," McCullum was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

"We need to hit the ground running, challenge one another privately, support one another publicly and try and get the best out of one another in the next 4-5 weeks. Who knows where we can go with this.

"There were sometimes throughout the season when I just felt we were being paralysed a little bit by fear," he added.

The virus had wreaked havoc in India at that time, claiming thousands of lives.

The 39-year-old former New Zealand skipper, who started his IPL journey as a player with KKR, is hopeful the team will be able to get rid of the angst that had been built in the first phase of the league.

"I wasn't able to free the guys up enough to understand that and that's sort of a challenge for me. But it is also a good challenge for the guys as well that they need to push the envelope of their own thinking as well.

"Hopefully we will be able to strip away a bit of the angst which had built up in the first part of the season, just go out there and try and enjoy ourselves.

"That's the ambition that I have got for the franchise and hence why I am unapologetic and unrelenting in my belief that we need to play a braver style of play," he said.

Talking about his coaching style, McCullum said, "When we left India (after IPL was called off due to Covid), I think everyone understood me as a coach on how I want our team to play."

"I am unapologetic about that as well because my job is to try and build something at KKR that is going to last far longer than I am going to last for the franchise," McCullum added.

KKR will open their second-phase campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

Tags

PTI Brendon McCullum Cricket Cricket - IPL Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

India Women Cricket Team Has Improved Massively Since T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana

Chelsea Vs Zenith, Malmo Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League Matches

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20: Where To See Live Action

Deepika Padukone To Play PV Sindhu In Biopic? Rumours Are Rife

EPL: Everton Script Stunning Comeback To Beat Burnley

La Liga: Real Betis End Winless Streak, Elche Hand Getafe 4th Straight Defeat

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Vladimir Putin Hails Daniil Medvedev's 'Brilliant Victory' Over Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

Vladimir Putin Hails Daniil Medvedev's 'Brilliant Victory' Over Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says 'Old Man Like Me' Needs To Stay Fresh

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says 'Old Man Like Me' Needs To Stay Fresh

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal BJP unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is set to contest the upcoming bypoll elections from Bhawanipur.

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Neeraj Thakur / Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/