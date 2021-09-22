Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021: ‘Finishing In Last Two Balls Is Lottery’, Punjab Coach Anil Kumble Laments RR Loss

PBKS failed to score four runs in the final over with Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda to cap off vital two points.

IPL 2021: ‘Finishing In Last Two Balls Is Lottery’, Punjab Coach Anil Kumble Laments RR Loss
Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble was left disappointed with the way his team lost against RR in IPL 2021 on Tuesday. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021: ‘Finishing In Last Two Balls Is Lottery’, Punjab Coach Anil Kumble Laments RR Loss
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T14:44:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 2:44 pm

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Anil Kumble has hit back at his own players stating ‘it becomes a lottery’ if let it till the end for the winning runs after the KL Rahul-led side lost to Rajasthan Royals by two runs in a thrilling IPL 2021 encounter in Dubai on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

PBKS failed to score four runs in the final over with the Royals young gun Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and conceded just one run to cap off vital two points. Describing the loss to RR a ‘difficult pill to swallow’, Kumble rued that it has become a pattern for them.

“It’s sort of become a bit of a pattern for us, especially as soon as we get to Dubai, it seems. There was a clear message saying we need to finish this game in 19 overs, and that was the approach,” Kumble said at the post-match press conference.

“Unfortunately, we let it till the end, and in the last couple of balls it becomes a lottery (with) a new batsman going in, it is a bit of lottery,” added the former Indian cricketer. The legendary leg-spinner gave credit to Tyagi for the way he bowled the final over.

“But credit to how Tyagi bowled the last over, it was pretty obvious that he’s going to bowl wide outside the off stump, but somehow our batters didn’t take the right options. We have five more games, but again, we don’t want to get bogged down by this defeat. It’s certainly a difficult pill to swallow,” elaborated Kumble.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

At a time when RR was looking to get past the 200-run mark, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar bowled brilliantly to take the last six wickets for 19 runs. The 50-year-old lamented that his batsmen could have shown more maturity to finish the game considering the fact they were in the game till the 17th overs.

“I think the batting showed till the 17th over that we were cruising, unfortunately, 18th, 19th (over) sort of pulled us back after that six (Aiden) Markram hit. After that, we just got singles and then lost wickets and took it to the last over, which unfortunately we couldn’t finish,” he added.

According to Kumble, the team management had given a clear message to finish the game in 19 overs, but unfortunately, it did not turn out that way.

“As batsmen, they certainly know what their scoring shots are, it’s not about just the scoop. It also boils down to that particular batsman. When you have 8 runs in 12 balls, I don’t think we needed a scoop, all it needed was a bit of hitting, and even if someone got out, the next batsman would at least get five or six balls to get those runs.

“When it goes to the last couple of balls, it becomes really hard,” said Kumble.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul Anil Kumble Kartik Tyagi Nicholas Pooran Deepak Hooda Aiden Markram Dubai Cricket Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

COVID-19 Scare In IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Seven Female Afghan Taekwondo Athletes Find New Home In Australia

FIFA Hands Hungary One-Game Fan Ban For Racism; Fines 217,000 Dollars

Serie A: Inter Milan Extend Unbeaten Start With 3-1 Victory At Fiorentina

Pakistan Tour Withdrawal: British Govt Didn’t Influence England's Cricket Bosses, Says High Commissioner

League Cup: Manchester City Thrash Wycombe Wanderers 6-1; Liverpool Triumph

IPL 2021: RR’s Riyan Parag Hails Kartik Tyagi’s Final Over As ‘Number One’

Racism Continues To Haunt AC Milan Players In Serie A

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Sports

La Liga: Late Luis Suarez Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-1 Win At Getafe

La Liga: Late Luis Suarez Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-1 Win At Getafe

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After Punjab Kings Gift IPL Tie To Rajasthan Royals

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After Punjab Kings Gift IPL Tie To Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RR: Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RR: Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Afghanistan Girls Football Team Given Asylum In Portugal

Afghanistan Girls Football Team Given Asylum In Portugal

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Naseer A Ganai / Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted and killed by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020.

Advertisement