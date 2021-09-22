Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RR: Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Needing four runs in the final over, Kartik Tyagi picked up two wickets and gave only one run to pull of a victory for RR

Sanju Samson failed with the bat too scoring just five runs on the day. | File photo

2021-09-22T09:34:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 9:34 am

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow over-rate during their two-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match in Dubai. (More Cricket News)

The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and giving away only one run in the final over to snatch the win for his team at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21,” the IPL said in a statement. 

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added. The two sides were playing their first match after resumption of the IPL on September 19.

 

Sanju Samson Dubai Cricket Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Fined Sports
