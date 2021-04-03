Delhi Capitals confirmed on Saturday that all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the team. (More Cricket News)

As per the statement released by the team, “He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive.”

Axar has been currently isolated at a designated medical care facility.

Patel is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana. The left-handed KKR batsman had initially tested positive for COVID-19 but later returned a negative report.

“The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

The news comes close to the heels of 10 Wankhede ground staff and 6 event managers testing Covid positive.

The BCCI remains hopeful of conducting the scheduled IPL matches in Mumbai from April 10-25 despite a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city and 10 members of the Wankhede Stadium staff testing positive for the deadly virus.

Indore and Hyderabad have been kept as stand by venues for the IPL in case the COVID situation spirals out of control. Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games of the cash-rich league.

With in excess of 47,000 cases on Friday, Maharashtra is looking at a potential situation of mini-lockdown. Of equal concern to the organisers is the number of groundstaff at the Wankhede going up from 8 to 10 between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Axar recently took 27 wickets in three Tests in his debut series against England. Meanwhile, a positive case has also emerged from Chennai Super Kings' media content team. The member isn't a part of the bio-bubble. The team's training schedule remains unaffected.

