After Loss Vs DC, Why CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's First Day In IPL 2021 Turned Bitter

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a forgetful outing in his team's seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 opening match on Saturday. Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

Not only MS Dhoni was out for zero, he was fined fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side's Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.



Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor start to its IPL-14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni was clean bowled by Avesh Khan of the second ball that he faced. This was the fourth occasion in IPL when Dhoni has been out for a duck. He was dismissed for zero by Harbhajan Singh (2015), Dirk Nannes (2010) and Shane Watson (2010).



"Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10," the IPL said in a media statement.



"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) brilliant 138-run opening stand.

