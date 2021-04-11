After Loss Vs DC, Why CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's First Day In IPL 2021 Turned Bitter

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a forgetful outing in his team's seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 opening match on Saturday. Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table
Not only MS Dhoni was out for zero, he was fined fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side's Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor start to its IPL-14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.
Dhoni was clean bowled by Avesh Khan of the second ball that he faced. This was the fourth occasion in IPL when Dhoni has been out for a duck. He was dismissed for zero by Harbhajan Singh (2015), Dirk Nannes (2010) and Shane Watson (2010).
"Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10," the IPL said in a media statement.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.
Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) brilliant 138-run opening stand.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 2021 El Clasico
Fear Of Deportation Snatches Away Hope From Rohingyas In Jammu
Pregnant Woman Tests HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion In TN Hospital, Lab Technician Suspended