CSK Vs DC, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Apprentice Rishabh Pant Looks Guru MS Dhoni In The Eye

When the captains of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) go out to toss at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening, two generations of Indian cricket will be on show. MS Dhoni, long retired from international cricket but still a massive force to reckon with in Twenty20 cricket, will cross swords with his one-time understudy and one of the fastest rising stars of Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant. The 23-year-old Pant has been the toast of Indian cricket. He has won Test matches single-handedly in Australia and at home against England and has delivered in all formats with equal ease. So when Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder, DC had little hesitation in giving the wicket-keeper-batsman the captaincy. Pant wants to use all his learnings from Dhoni to give Delhi Capitals, last year's finalists, a winning start to their IPL 2021 campaign. DC's team is a good mix of young talent and experience. But most importantly, almost all players have had game time and are in good form. Although DC will miss their pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje -- both South Africans are serving quarantine period -- they have enough bowling options to trouble the three-time champions. Dhoni hasn't played for long, Ravindra Jadeja missed the home series against England due to injury, England's Moeen Ali didn't play the T20s against India and Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu last played domestic cricket in January. And Saturday's match is not being played at CSK's fortress, Chepauk. For the record, the two teams have played 23 times against each other in IPL. Chennai have won 15 times and Delhi eight. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs DC here:

