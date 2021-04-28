IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Cricket Scores: SRH In Need Of Oxygen

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad kickoff the Delhi leg of IPL 2021 on Wednesday even as the city is ravaged by COVID-19. SRH will need a lot of oxygen to revive their crumbling fortunes. David Warner's SRH have suffered four defeats in five matches and have not been able to address problems in all departments of the game. Inability of the top order to bat deep has hurt the side and not a single Indian player has contributed in the campaign so far. SRH are coming off a super over defeat against Delhi Capitals and such losses hurt the morale of a struggling side. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have won four matches on the trot and the big win against fancied Royal Challengers Bangalore underlined the team's all-round ability in big games. Ravindra Jadeja has been the fulcrum of CSK. Sunil Gavaskar has called 'Sir' Jadeja a magician and the Indian all-rounder has contributed handsomely in the tournament so far. Against RCB, Jadeja slammed a 28-ball 62 not out and then took 3 for 13 as as Virat Kohli's RCB crashed to a 69-run defeat. Both CSK and SRH have each won six out eight IPL games they have played at the Kotla. SRH will want to improve that record this evening and clinch two crucial points to remain relevant in this IPL. Follow live cricket scores of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

