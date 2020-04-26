April 26, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020's Fate: Hardik Pandya Shares A 'Smarter Option' - Will BCCI Take Note

IPL 2020's Fate: Hardik Pandya Shares A 'Smarter Option' - Will BCCI Take Note

Hardik Pandya's call for a behind closed doors IPL season owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is different from the one professed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IPL 2020's Fate: Hardik Pandya Shares A 'Smarter Option' - Will BCCI Take Note
Hardik Pandya
File Photo
IPL 2020's Fate: Hardik Pandya Shares A 'Smarter Option' - Will BCCI Take Note
outlookindia.com
2020-04-26T10:29:40+0530

India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday batted for an Indian Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 season of the world's most popular T20 league has been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

"It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd," said Pandya in an Instagram live chat with Dinesh Karthik.

Pandya said that he has an idea of how it would feel like, having played in the Ranji Trophy which often struggles to have any crowds at all in the stadium.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," he said.

But, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly admitted that he does not see any cricket being played in India in the near future.

"There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don't believe in sport when there is a risk to human life," he said.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli said he is hopeful that at "some stage" the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the light of the day as the nation is heading in the right direction.

In an Instagram chat with South African batting great AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli said: "We have no clarity at this moment but I am optimistic that at some stage we will have something."

Next Story >>

Real Madrid Have Wanted Neymar For Years, Claims PSG Forward's Ex-agent

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Cricket Cricket - IPL Cricket - BCCI Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos