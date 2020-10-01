IPL 2020, RR Vs KKR: Robin Uthappa Caught Applying Saliva On Ball - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Robin Uthappa was caught violating COVID-19 guidelines during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE on Wednesday.

During the KKR innings, Uthappa can be seen picking the ball up during the third over and move his fingers towards his mouth before rubbing briefly on the ball.

It took place on the fifth ball of the third over, after Uthappa dropped Sunil Narine. Here's the footage:

RR captain Steve Smith won the toss and put KKR into bat.

Riding on Shubman Gill's 47 and Eoin Morgan's 34, KKR set a 175-run target for RR. But the inaugural champions could manage only 137/9.

Ban on the usage of saliva is one of the guidelines issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to counter the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

