IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: Sixes Rain In Sharjah As Sanju Samson, Steve Smith Destroy Chennai Bowlers - WATCH

September 22, 2020
Corona
Steve Smith and Sanju Samson added 121 runs in no time as the Rajasthan Royals duo took apart Chennai Super Kings bowlers in their IPL 2020 match in Sharjah

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2020
Sanju Samson and Steve Smith
Screengrab: Twitter
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson were in a six-hitting competition
during their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Chenani Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah, UAE.

Put into bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni, RR lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to Deepak Chahar in the third over. But what followed was something crazy, stunning as the new batsman Samson launched a series of sixes.

Samson and Smith added a century-stand in just 44 balls. In one particular over, Piyush Chawla's first, the RR duo milked 28 runs which included four sixes.

In the process, Samson reached his fifty in just 19 balls, without much fuss. Watch some of the hits here:

[And we are tired]

Wait, BCCI has just shared a compilation of Samson sixes. This helps:

Finally, the stand was broken by Lungi Ngidi in the 12th over. Samson launched one, off the fourth ball, but Deepak Chahar took a very good catch at the deep. Samson made 74 off 32, with the help of one four and nine sixes.

Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush
Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

