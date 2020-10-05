IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Massive Feat For Virat Kohli, Becomes First Ever Indian To Reach 9000 T20 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during their IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Kohli hit the first ball of the fifth over, bowled by Harshal Patel, for a four to reach exactly 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. They need 197 runs to beat Delhi for back-to-back wins.

Kohli, 31, entered the match with 8990 runs, which he scored in 285 matches (270 innings) for various teams, including the Indian national team and RCB.

(Following figures before the match)

The right-handed batsman, who is currently the leading scorer in the IPL with 5502 runs in 181 games, also has the most T20 International runs -- 2794 in 82 matches.

But no Indian batsman has breached the 9000-run mark. Mumbai Indians skipper and Kohli's deputy in national colours, Rohit Sharma has an aggregate of 8818 runs in 333 matches so far.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who is warming Kings XI Punjab bench, leads the all-time list with 13296 runs in 404 matches.

Another West Indian, Kieron Pollard, is second in the list with 10370 runs in 517 matches. The big-hitting all-rounder has been in good form since joining MI in the UAE after helping Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League title. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is third with 9926 in 392 matches.

New Zealand legend and current Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum and SunRisers Hyderabad's Australian opener David Warner complete the top five with 9922 runs (in 370 matches) and 9451 runs (in 287 matches) respectively.

Kohli's RCB team-mate and Aussie captain Aaron Finch is sixth with 8990 runs in 285 matches.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine