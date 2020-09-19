IPL 2020, MI Vs CSK: Sensational Hardik Pandya Hits Ravindra Jadeja For Back-to-back Sixes - WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya shows his hitting prowess during the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by hitting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Ravindra Jadeja for back-to-back sixes at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Pandya joined Manoj Tiwary after the fall of Suryakumar Yadav in the 11th over. Pandya, who blocked three balls off Jadeja, lofted the fifth and sixth deliveries of the 12th over.

Pandya and Saurabh Tiwary (42 off 31) added 29in 19 balls as MI launched a counter-offensive.

But Jadeja removed both the batsmen in the same over (15), thanks to two very good catches by Faf du Plessis at long-off.

Earlier, CSK skipper Dhoni won and opted to bowl first at Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

