October 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: KXIP Opener Chris Gayle Recovers From Food Poisoning, All Set To Face Old Team RCB

IPL 2020: KXIP Opener Chris Gayle Recovers From Food Poisoning, All Set To Face Old Team RCB

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble had said that Chris Gayle could not play against SRH because he was down with food poisoning. Then, the opener missed the next game against KKR

PTI 13 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: KXIP Opener Chris Gayle Recovers From Food Poisoning, All Set To Face Old Team RCB
Chris Gayle
Courtesy: Twitter (@lionsdenkxip)
IPL 2020: KXIP Opener Chris Gayle Recovers From Food Poisoning, All Set To Face Old Team RCB
outlookindia.com
2020-10-13T15:01:44+05:30

Senior Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is likely to play his first game in the ongoing on Thursday after recovering from a bout of food poisoning.

Schedule | Points Table | News

Head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week because he was down with food poisoning. The 41-year-old also missed the following game against KKR on Saturday.

The 'Universe Boss' had even posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed.

KXIP posted photos of Gayle returning to the nets on Monday.

"He is fine now and it is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday)," a team source told PTI.

The game is at Sharjah, the smallest among the three venues and ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.

With the team having a set opening pairing in Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul, Gayle has sat on the sidelines so far.

After six losses from seven games, KXIP need to produce something special in the second half of the tournament to have any chances of making the play-offs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

I Could Talk For Five Or Six Hours About Barcelona Drama: Sergio Busquets

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Chris Gayle Anil Kumble Cricket Cricket - IPL Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Indian Premier League 2020 T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos