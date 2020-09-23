IPL 2020, KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Toys With Most Expensive Overseas Player Pat Cummins - WATCH

Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma got the start he needed against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to play a definitive knock in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

After five overs, the defending champions were 48/1 with Rohit unbeaten on 26 off 18, with the help of three sixes. Two of those maximums came against Pat Cummins, the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

In the fifth over, Rohit hit Cummins for sixes off the first and fifth balls. Watch both the sixes here:

He had earlier hit Sandeep Warrier for the first six of the match, off the sixth ball of the opening over.

Put into bat by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, MI lost opener Quinton de Kock early. But Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav have added 75 in 40 balls as MI reach 83/1 in eight overs.

Here are the playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

