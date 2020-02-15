IPL 2020: Franchises Reveal Complete Indian Premier League Schedule - Check Here

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises started their revealing fixtures for the 2020 season of the world's most popular T20 cricket league on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad shared their respective fixtures for the 13th edition of the IPL even as Rajasthan Royals opted to wait for the official announcement.

We will wait for @BCCI's official announcement on the fixtures, but for any franchises releasing early, this is our logo. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/haShMYzBHS pic.twitter.com/KSRDaha24X — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 15, 2020

At the time of filing the report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continued to hold on to the final schedule announcement.

According to RCB, the Virat Kohli-led side will open their IPL 2020 campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on March 31. Their first away game will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 5.

The Hyderabad-based team will start their campaign on April 1 at home against Rohit Sharma's MI, and will play their first away game on April 4 at Mohali against

Mark your ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ for #IPL2020! pic.twitter.com/Z11JPXDvwu — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 15, 2020

Kings XI Punjab.

KKR also shared their fixture.

First ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on April 3! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL pic.twitter.com/o9JTTaWb9y — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, fans have started sharing the full schedule. Here are some posts.

Retweet if you are eagerly waiting for MI vs CSK match!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ #WhistlePodu #IPL2020 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/6WgQFwE7nJ — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 15, 2020

Our #IPL2020 1st match is RCB vs KKR on 31/Mar/2020 in Chinnaswamy....Rituals Begins: pic.twitter.com/j7LO032A8v — Sai (@akakrcb6) February 15, 2020

Thala MS Dhoni will be back in action on 29th March against Mumbai Indians.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ



Retweet if you can’t wait for #IPL2020! #WhistlePodu #CSK #Dhoni #Yellove pic.twitter.com/RiIxBCjek1 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 15, 2020

Here is the Complete schedule of #IPL2020

• Inaugural match MI vs CSK ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥

• This year's IPL ; 3rd umpire will check front foot No ball

• Player like to like replacement is ON if a player gets injured!

• No Saturday Double header! pic.twitter.com/oLD3yL5vXT — KUâÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ °R #45 (@Kumar45_) February 15, 2020

As expected, IPL, with its many hashtags trended heavily on social media on Saturday with cricket fans reacting the schedule, and of course BCCI's silence.

The cash-rich T20 tournament will start on March 29 and the final will be played on May 24. This season, the IPL has reportedly done away with the Saturday double-headers, which forced the organisers to add another week to the tournament.