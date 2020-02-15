February 16, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Franchises Reveal Complete Indian Premier League Schedule - Check Here

IPL 2020: Franchises Reveal Complete Indian Premier League Schedule - Check Here

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 29 and the final is scheduled for May 24

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IPL 2020: Franchises Reveal Complete Indian Premier League Schedule - Check Here
Mumbai Indians
File Photo
IPL 2020: Franchises Reveal Complete Indian Premier League Schedule - Check Here
outlookindia.com
2020-02-16T00:23:47+0530

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises started their revealing fixtures for the 2020 season of the world's most popular T20 cricket league on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad shared their respective fixtures for the 13th edition of the IPL even as Rajasthan Royals opted to wait for the official announcement.

At the time of filing the report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continued to hold on to the final schedule announcement.

According to RCB, the Virat Kohli-led side will open their IPL 2020 campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on March 31. Their first away game will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 5.

The Hyderabad-based team will start their campaign on April 1 at home against Rohit Sharma's MI, and will play their first away game on April 4 at Mohali against

Kings XI Punjab.

KKR also shared their fixture.

Meanwhile, fans have started sharing the full schedule. Here are some posts.

As expected, IPL, with its many hashtags trended heavily on social media on Saturday with cricket fans reacting the schedule, and of course BCCI's silence.

The cash-rich T20 tournament will start on March 29 and the final will be played on May 24. This season, the IPL has reportedly done away with the Saturday double-headers, which forced the organisers to add another week to the tournament.

Next Story >>

ISL: Ousted Kerala Blasters Deliver Severe Blow To Defending Champions Bengaluru FC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Cricket T20 Cricket Cricket - IPL BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SunRisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos