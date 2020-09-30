September 30, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020: Fans Brutally Troll Chennai Super Kings After MS Dhoni-led Team Hit New Low

For the first time in IPL, CSK have dropped to the bottom of the points table. And fans have their say. Read reactions

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2020
MS Dhoni
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-09-30T16:42:01+05:30

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the most successful tag to Mumbai Indians (MI), but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit are still the most consistent side in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). But their invincibility seemed to have taken a beating, at least momentarily, in the 2020 season.

Schedule | Points Table | News

Despite struggling to keep in the team in 'shape' thanks to coronavirus positive cases in the camp, Dhoni & Co defeated defending champions MI in the season-openers on September 19.

But 10 days later, they found themselves at the bottom of the eight-team table, with two points from three matches. They suffered back-to-back defeats, losing to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Sharjah and to Delhi Capitals by 44 runs in Dubai. Then, SunRisers Hyderabad's 15 run win over the Capitals ensured that CSK now occupy the bottom spot. For the record, this is the first time that CSK have dropped to number 8th in the points table.

And it became a massive talking point. Here are some reactions:

CSK play their fourth match in Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai.

