IPL 2020: Fans Brutally Troll Chennai Super Kings After MS Dhoni-led Team Hit New Low

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the most successful tag to Mumbai Indians (MI), but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit are still the most consistent side in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). But their invincibility seemed to have taken a beating, at least momentarily, in the 2020 season.

Schedule | Points Table | News

Despite struggling to keep in the team in 'shape' thanks to coronavirus positive cases in the camp, Dhoni & Co defeated defending champions MI in the season-openers on September 19.

But 10 days later, they found themselves at the bottom of the eight-team table, with two points from three matches. They suffered back-to-back defeats, losing to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Sharjah and to Delhi Capitals by 44 runs in Dubai. Then, SunRisers Hyderabad's 15 run win over the Capitals ensured that CSK now occupy the bottom spot. For the record, this is the first time that CSK have dropped to number 8th in the points table.

And it became a massive talking point. Here are some reactions:

Not sure, when was the last time #CSK was at the bottom of the Points Table..



Hopefully, Friday changes the fortunes for #CSK #IPL2020 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 29, 2020

CSK on ðÂÂÂ

Most consistent IPL team ever#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/APdVMiXCtw — Nitin MIðÂÂÂ (@LoyalMIfan) September 29, 2020

CSK last place in the points table ðÂ¤­ pic.twitter.com/gnzFRFHXel — Brendon (@Esalacupnamthey) September 29, 2020

Me filling my fellow CSK fans with hope and watching CSK at 8 in points table. pic.twitter.com/0fseFWS8fk — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2020

In 2010 IPL after 7 games CSK had won only 2 and lost 5.Many wrote them off.They won the next 5 out of 7 finished 3rd in the table and eventually went on to win their first ipl title.Never write off a proven champions.I expect this table to change very quickly and you ? https://t.co/AtZP64ojeZ — Prasanna (@prasannalara) September 30, 2020

CSK fans seeing points table pic.twitter.com/faO3i1MKx9 — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 29, 2020

CSK play their fourth match in Hyderabad on Friday in Dubai.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine