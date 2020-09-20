IPL 2020, DC Vs KXIP: Fiery Mohammed Shami Destroys Delhi Capitals In Dubai - WATCH

September 20, 2020
Corona
Mohammed Shami dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer to help Kings XI Punjab dominate Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2020 at Dubai

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2020
Mohammed Shami shows who's the boss
Screengrab: IPL
Mohammed Shami produced a fiery spell of pace bowling to help Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) dominate Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai, UAE on Sunday.

After KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first, Shami completed his spell inside the 15th over of DC innings. And his figures read: 4-0-15-3, with the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer.

Watch the dismissals here:

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron
Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit
Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

