IPL 2020, DC Vs KXIP: Fiery Mohammed Shami Destroys Delhi Capitals In Dubai - WATCH

Mohammed Shami produced a fiery spell of pace bowling to help Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) dominate Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai, UAE on Sunday.

After KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first, Shami completed his spell inside the 15th over of DC innings. And his figures read: 4-0-15-3, with the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer.

Watch the dismissals here:

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron

Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit

Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

