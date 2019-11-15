Poshan
﻿
IPL 2020: Complete List Of Players Traded During Indian Premier League Transfer Window

Big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Trent Boult switched sides during the transfer window of the Indian Premier League 2020

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2019
Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardus Viljoen
File Photo
The transfer window of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 closed on Thursday with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and K Gowtham switching sides ahead of the players' auction. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians were the busiest franchises during the window. (More Cricket News)

Read: Full List Of All Released And Retained Players

Here's the list of players who were traded during the window:

Mayank Markande (INR 20 lakh) from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals on July 31;
Sherfane Rutherford (INR 2 crore) from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians on July 31;
Ravichandran Ashwin (INR 7.6 crore) from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals on November 7;
Jagadeesha Suchith (INR 20 lakh) from Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab on November 7;
Trent Boult (INR 2.2 crore) from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians on November 13;
K Gowtham (INR 6.2 crore) from Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab on November 13;
Ankit Rajpoot (INR 3 crore) from Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals on November 13;
Dhawal Kulkarni (INR 75 lakh) from Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians on November 13;
Ajinkya Rahane ( INR 4 crore) from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals on November 14;
Mayank Markande (INR 20 lakh) from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals on November 14;
Rahul Tewatia (INR 3 crore) from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals on November 14

The players' auction is scheduled to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Players' Auction

This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals – Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab – Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians – Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5.30 crore.

In the new season, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will defend the title.
Ajinkya Rahane Rohit Sharma Cricket Cricket - IPL Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports
Big Bash League: Steve Smith Signs With Sydney Sixers
