IPL 2020: All You Need To Know About Players' Auction - Available Franchise Funds, Date And Venue

Here's everything you need to know about the player's auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL), including funds left with franchises

PTI 05 November 2019
Indian Premier League Trophy
File Photo
The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata, the event's Governing Council decided in a meeting at Mumbai on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The glitzy league is usually held in April-May every year and players' auction is being conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Read: BCCI Likely To Introduce 'Power Player' In IPL?

"The IPL auction will be in Kolkata on December 19. It's a departure from the traditional venue of Bengaluru," an IPL Governing Council member said on conditions of anonymity after the meeting here.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season.

Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance -- Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore.

This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3.2 crore, Delhi Capitals – Rs 7.7 crore, Kings XI Punjab – Rs 3.7 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 6.05 crore, Mumbai Indians – Rs 3.55 crore, Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 1.80 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5.30 crore.

