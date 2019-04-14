﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli Fined For Slow Over-Rate

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli Fined For Slow Over-Rate

RCB finally managed to get their first win after 7 games this season, but skipper Kohli becomes a victim of slow over-rate

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2019
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli Fined For Slow Over-Rate
File Photo
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli Fined For Slow Over-Rate
outlookindia.com
2019-04-14T14:05:06+0530

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been imposed with a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their 8-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League match at Mohali on Saturday.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday after suffering six losses in a row. RCB chased down the target of 173 runs set by KXIP.  Kohli (67) and AB de Villiers (59*) were the main contributors. RCB will next take on Mumbai Indians on Monday. 

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition. 

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane Mohali Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket - IPL Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Won't Allow Abdullahs And Muftis To Divide India: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters