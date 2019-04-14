IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli Fined For Slow Over-Rate

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been imposed with a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their 8-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League match at Mohali on Saturday.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday after suffering six losses in a row. RCB chased down the target of 173 runs set by KXIP. Kohli (67) and AB de Villiers (59*) were the main contributors. RCB will next take on Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.

(With PTI inputs)