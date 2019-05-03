Manish Pandey almost breached Mumbai Indians' fortress in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Thursday. But his unbeaten 47-ball 71 failed to save SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede with the hosts winning in a Super Over.

The 29-year-old, however, won the hearts by hitting a six off Hardik Pandya when SRH needed six to force the Super Over.

Watch it here:

In yet another nail-biting finish, three-time champions Mumbai Indians held their nerves to become the third team to qualify for the playoffs.