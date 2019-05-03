﻿
In yet another nail-biting finish, three-time champions Mumbai Indians held their nerves to beat SunRisers Hyderabad and become the third team to qualify for the IPL 2019 playoffs

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2019
Manish Pandey hits 71 off 47
Screengrab: IPL
outlookindia.com
2019-05-03T01:13:39+0530

Manish Pandey almost breached Mumbai Indians' fortress in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Thursday. But his unbeaten 47-ball 71 failed to save SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede with the hosts winning in a Super Over.

The 29-year-old, however, won the hearts by hitting a six off Hardik Pandya when SRH needed six to force the Super Over.

Watch it here:

In yet another nail-biting finish, three-time champions Mumbai Indians held their nerves to become the third team to qualify for the playoffs.

