During the last league match of the IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell got out for a first-ball duck, thanks to a magical delivery from Lasith Malinga

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2019
Andre Russell didn't know what to do with Lasith Malinga's well-directed bouncer
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
The official site of the Indian Premier League (IPL) claimed that Lasith "Malinga cracked the Dre-Russ code". Indeed!

Andre Russell, the most valuable player in the 2019 edition of IPL, is destruction incarnate, destroying bowlers at will. But on Sunday, during the last league match of the IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, the big Jamaican got out for a first-ball duck, thanks to a magical delivery from Lasith Malinga.

Watch it here:

In their must-win game, KKR lost the toss and managed to post only 133/7. Malinga took three wickets.

