Mumbai Indians were clinical on the night. Executed everything perfectly. They had a good start, struggled in the middle overs, but Pandya brothers got them back into the game as they set DC a target of 169. But it was the bowling from Rahul Chahar (3/19) and Bumrah (2/18) that made the difference. Catch the highlights of Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians here:

Delhi looked completely out-of-sorts in the chase. Rahul was exceptional with his flippers. He picked up the top three and then the gates were open. His flipper to dismiss Iyer was a best sight for any leg spinner.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will be happy with the way Hardik Pandya is striking the ball. He has given the final push for MI in every game. MI seems to be lethal bowling unit. Mumbai move to the second spot in the points table and Delhi Capitals are now pushed to the third spot.

Delhi have been struggling at their very own home. They have played good cricket in away fixtures. But their Kotla Jinx continues.

Brief Score:Mumbai Indians 168 for five in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 37*, de Kock 35, Hardik Pandya 32, Axar 1/17, Mishra 1/18)

Delhi Capitals: 128 for nine in 20 overs (Dhawan 35, Axar 26, Chahar 3/19,Bumrah 2/18)

MI won by 40 runs

23:28: Hardik into the attack. Rabada hits one for a maximum in the cow corner region. Rabada perishes as he holes out to Pollard who runs towards his right from long off and takes the catch. DC finish at 128/9 in 20 overs. MI win by 40 runs.

23:23: Malinga comes for his last over. Rabada hits one in the skies. Pollard drops a dolly. DC 119/8 after 19 overs.

23:17: Bumrah continues. Axar taps it and denies a single, Keemo Paul is almost halfway down. Bumrah hits the bullseye at the bowlers end. Diamond duck for Keemo Paul. Bumrah castles Axar's stumps off the next ball. Axar departs for 26(23). DC 109/8 after 18 overs.



23:12: Malinga continues. Slower one, Axar stays low, waits for it and strikes it over long on for a six. Malinga is best with his yorkers in the death. The batsmen struggle to find boundaries in the remainder of the over. Morris holes out to Hardik at long-on off the last ball. Morris departs for 11(9). DC 107/6 after 17 overs.

23:06: Bumrah is welcomed into the over with a straight six down the ground by Morris. Bumrah is back with his yorkers. 10 runs off the over, DC 96/5 after 16 overs. DC requires 73 runs in 24 balls. Time out

22:58: Malinga into the attack. Chris Morris is in for DC. Axar Patel gets a boundary off the last ball. It was wide outside off stump, Axar lifts it over for a boundary in the extra cover region. DC 86/5 after 15 overs.

22:54: Bumrah is brought back. DC have a tough task at their hands. Pant's off stump goes for a ride. Pant misses the line and Bumrah is ecstatic. Pant 7 (11). Just 3 off the over. DC 76/5 after 14 overs.

22:49: Krunal is back. 4 runs off the over. Krunal is bowling a lot of yorkers here. A full toss freebie and Pant hits it to Malinga at short fine leg. Missed out on it. DC 73/4 in 13 overs.

22:46: Jayant comes for his last over. Just 4 runs off the over. Delhi in deep trouble. DC 69/4 after 12 overs. Jayant 4-0-25-0

22:43: Chahar comes for his third over. Peach of a delivery and Iyer's off stump is uprooted. Pitched on leg, turned and crashes into the off stump. Iyer departs for 3(6). Axar Patel comes in. DC 65/4 after 11 overs. Rahul Chahar finishes his spell 4-0-19-3

22:40: Krunal Pandya into the attack. Yorked. Munro departs, Off stump goes for a ride. DC 63/3 after 10 overs.

22:35: Chahar continues. And Prithvi shaw holes out to Hardik Pandya at long-on. Prithvi was struggling to pick gaps today. He departs for 20 (24). Skipper Shreyas Iyer comes in. 3 runs off the over. DC 60/2 after 9 overs.

22:29: Jayant continues. Very good over. Just 5 runs off it. DC 57/1 after 8 overs.

22:25: Rahul Chahar comes for his second over. Dhawan is bowled. Went for the reverse sweep, the ball appeal was for LBW, but Dhawan drags it back on to the stump. Dhawan departs for 35 off 22 balls (5x4,1x6). Colin Munro comes in at No.3. DC 52/1 after 7 overs.

22:19: Jayant continues. Dhawan whips one to the deep wicket fence for a boundary. Just 6 off the over. DC 48/0 after 6 overs. Time out

22:16: Bumrah is introduced by Rohit Sharma. Tight over from world number 1 bowler. Just 4 runs given away. DC 42/0 after 5 overs.

22:12: Jayant Yadav into the attack. 10 runs off the over. Dhawan hits a maximum off the last ball. Came down the track and sent it sailing over the long on for a six. DC 38/0 after 4 overs.

22:08: Malinga introduced into the attack. Dhawan gets a couple of fours in the over. DC 28/0 after 3 overs. Dhawan looks in great touch.

22:00: Great start for DC. 18 runs off the first two overs. Prithvi Shaw smashed two fours of Hardik's first over and Shikhar gets a couple of boundaries off Rahul Chahar in the second over. DC 18/0 after 2 overs.

Target: 169

21:40: Rabada in for the last over. Hardik hits a helicopter shot. Sails into the boundary for a six in the long on region. Short ball, Hardik gets a top edge and Pant does the rest. Hardik departs for 32 off 15 balls (2x4,3x6). Krunal hits back-to-back boundaries. 18 off the over. MI finish at 168/5 in 20 overs.

21:35: Morris continues. Hardik Pandya stays back in the crease. Flicks a low full toss for a maximum in the deep backward square region. Morris strays in line and he hits it for a boundary over short fine leg. MI 150/4 after 19 overs.

21:30: Keemo Paul comes in for his third over. First, a delicate touch from Krunal as he guides the ball to the third man fence. Then Keemo takes a beating from Hardik. A boundary in the deep mid-wicket region followed by a six over long-off. 17 runs off the over. MI 135/4 after 18 overs.

21:25: Chris Morris is back. 8 runs off the over. MI 118/4 after 17 overs.

21:20: Rabada continues. Slow bouncer outside the off stump. Suryakumar again goes for the scoop. Pant pulls of a diving catch towards his right. Suryakumar 26(27). Hardik Pandya comes in. Rabada strays down the line and Krunal guides it to the fine leg boundary. MI 110/4 after 16 overs.

21:14: Axar into the attack. Just 4 singles off the over. MI 104/3 after 15 overs. Axar completes his spell. Axar 4-0-17-1

21:10: Rabada into the attack. Slow bouncer and guides it over the keeper's head and it runs down to the fence. MI 100/3 after 14 overs.

21:05: Keemo Paul is back. He is using a lot of variations here. The off cutters and the slower ones. Just 4 runs off the over. MI 92/3 after 13 overs.

21:00: Axar continues. Just 4 runs given away. MI 88/3 after 12 overs.



20:57: Mishra continues. Suryakumar goes for a a scoop and it runs down the boundary. 9 runs off the over. MI 84/3 after 11 overs.

20:55: Axar continues. Disaster for MI. QDK is run out. Suryakumar plays a square cut to the left of Rabada. QDK dashes to the batting end. But Suryakumar is not interested in the run. Rabada back flicks the ball to Pant, who throws it to Axar and thats the end of QDK. QDK 35 off 27 balls (2x4,2x6). Just 5 off the over. Krunal comes in. MI 75/3 after 10 overs.

20:45: Mishra continues. 7 runs off the over. QDK gets a boundary in the deep mid wicket region off the last ball. MI 70/2 after 9 overs. Time out.

20:42: Axar Patel into the attack. Traps Cutting in front. Out. Shifts outside off stump, goes for the sweep. Misses it. Suryakumar Yadav comes in. MI 63/2 after 8 overs.

20:35: Amit Mishra introduced into the attack by Amit Mishra. First ball and he has breached Rohit's defence. Clean bowled. It was the perfect leg break crashed into the middle stump. Rohit departs for 30 off 22 balls (3x4,1x6). Ben Cutting comes in at No.3 for MI. Just 2 runs off the over and a wicket. MI 59/0 after 7 overs.

20:30: Keemo Paul is into the attack. Pitched short and QDK goes for another pull and it is a maximum. Rohit sends one over the square leg fence for a maximum. 16 runs off the over. MI 57/0 after 6 overs.

20:25: Ishant Sharma continues. Rohit is early into the pull shot. But the ball goes towards the mid-off and runs into the fence. MI 41/0 after 5 overs.

20:20: Chris Morris introduced into the attack. Rohit Sharma goes for a wild across the line slog. gets an inside edge and the ball goes just past the stumps and runs down the fine leg boundary. Low full toss, and QDK hits its straight for a four. Half tracker and QDK pulls it over the deep square leg for a maximum. MI 32/0 after 4 overs.

20:15: Ishant continues. Rohit Walks down the pitch, swings and misses. Rohit and Ishant exchange a friendly banter. Just 4 runs off the over. MI 16/0 after 3 overs.

20:10: Rabada introduced into the attack. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. Exceptional cover drive by Rohit Sharma. Four runs. 7 runs off the over. MI 12/0 after 2 overs.

20:05: Quiet start for MI. Great over by Ishant Sharma. Just 5 runs off the over. MI 5/0 after 1 over.

20:00: Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are in the middle. Ishant Sharma to start Proceedings for DC.

19:40: Here is the Playing XI

Delhi Capitals : Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

19:30: Mumbai Indians Won the toss and opt to bat. Ishan Kishan and Jason Behreondoff are out. Ben Cutting and Jayant Yadav come in. Shreyas Iyer is surprised that Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. DC are playing the same team.

Preview:

Delhi Capitals are cruising at the second spot in the points table. The same team which was earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, seem to have changed their fortunes with changes in ownership pattern, management and the squad. DC will be taking on a strong MI at Feroz Shah Kotla.

MI is one such team along with CSK, whose strengths must never be underestimated. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, etc, in its ranks, the team looks completely balanced.

Rohit Sharma will be hoping to continue the momentum ahead. With Lasith Malinga back in top gear, their bowling attack can strangle any opposition. On the other hand, Delhi will be happy that Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro are amongst runs. The last time these two sides met, Rishabh Pant went berserk as he scored a 27-ball unbeaten knock of 78.

Colin Ingram won't be available as he also missed the previous match as he and his wife were blessed with a new baby and he had flown back to be with them. Delhi will be hoping that their top order gets going and puts pressure on the lethal Mumbai bowling attack. Shikhar Dhawan's experience will be very vital to assess the wicket and play accordingly.

Delhi are no less in terms of the pace attack. Their pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada, also comprises of Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul and Chris Morris. They have been lethal in their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad. It will be a great contest between bat and ball, and the nature of Kotla wicket will be very crucial.

The captain winning the toss should probably opt to bowl first, given the uncertainty of the Kotla wicket. There are also chances of rains, so batting second might be a better choice.