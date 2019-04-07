﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019: KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Calls Wine For Indian Premier League's 'Baahubali' Andre Russell

IPL 2019: KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Calls Wine For Indian Premier League's 'Baahubali' Andre Russell

Continuing his brilliant form, Andre Russell helped KKR beat RCB by five wickets in their IPL match on Friday with a virtuoso batting performance which forced the team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to hail the cricketer as a baahubali

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2019
IPL 2019: KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Calls Wine For Indian Premier League's 'Baahubali' Andre Russell
Andre Russell joined IPL franchise KKR, partly-owned by Shahrukh Khan, in 2012.
Composite: Twitter Screengrab/AP Photo
IPL 2019: KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Calls Wine For Indian Premier League's 'Baahubali' Andre Russell
outlookindia.com
2019-04-07T17:59:12+0530

After Andre Russell helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday, franchise owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the big Jamaican in pure Bollywood style, by hailing the cricketer as a Baahubali.

In India, cricket and Bollywood always make a heady cocktail. And when SRK teams up with one of the most devastating cricketers, it sure becomes the talk of the time. Even 'Baahubali' himself joined the fun.

Impressed with Russell's virtuoso hitting power, SRK called wine for his 'Muscle Man'.

Chasing a target of 206 runs set by the Virat Kohli-led franchise, KKR were in a dire straight, needing 68 runs from 26 balls. But Russell's entry made it a child's play for the visitors at Bengaluru.

In a 13-ball blitz, Russell hit a four and a seven sixes to win the match with five balls to spare. It was just a continuation of what he's been doing in the previous IPL matches. He scored an unbeaten 49 vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 48 vs Kings XI Punjab and 62 vs Delhi Capitals before the match against RCB.

On Sunday, he will be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals.

For the uninitiated, Baahubali is a fictional character from one of India's biggest hit films. Its literal meaning can be 'the most powerful'.

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Andre Russell Cricket - IPL Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders Bollywood Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Planning To Attack Pakistan Between April 16-20: Pak Foreign Minister
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters