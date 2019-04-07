After Andre Russell helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday, franchise owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the big Jamaican in pure Bollywood style, by hailing the cricketer as a Baahubali.

Well played boys @KKRiders @lynny50 @NitishRana_27 @robbieuthappa . Each one in the team did so well but you all will agree all words of praise r worth less than this picture... pic.twitter.com/bak2zQ9NqD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2019

In India, cricket and Bollywood always make a heady cocktail. And when SRK teams up with one of the most devastating cricketers, it sure becomes the talk of the time. Even 'Baahubali' himself joined the fun.

Impressed with Russell's virtuoso hitting power, SRK called wine for his 'Muscle Man'.

And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match......u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2019

Chasing a target of 206 runs set by the Virat Kohli-led franchise, KKR were in a dire straight, needing 68 runs from 26 balls. But Russell's entry made it a child's play for the visitors at Bengaluru.

In a 13-ball blitz, Russell hit a four and a seven sixes to win the match with five balls to spare. It was just a continuation of what he's been doing in the previous IPL matches. He scored an unbeaten 49 vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 48 vs Kings XI Punjab and 62 vs Delhi Capitals before the match against RCB.

On Sunday, he will be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals.

For the uninitiated, Baahubali is a fictional character from one of India's biggest hit films. Its literal meaning can be 'the most powerful'.