Virat Kohli is a very eloquent speaker. He knows what to say when and where, and with just about perfect words for every situation. That's one hallmark of a good leader. And he's one of the best cricket captains around. Only a few months back, he led India to maiden Test and ODI series wins Down Under, against Australia. And come May, he will lead India in the 2019 World Cup and chances of Men in Blue winning it is bright.

But, after six matches with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, his leadership skills have been challenged. Because a captain is as good as his team. His team lost six matches on the trot, their worst start to an IPL season. Besides, they are one of the sides to have not lifted the IPL trophy, despite entering the world's most famous T20 league as favourites every year.

After RCB's four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the 30-year-old allowed himself to tell everyone what he actually thinks about the team's performance. And he was once again, at his best – describing the utter obfuscation of their campaign while also revealing helplessness in leading a team which was assembled with much care.

"We thought 160 would be competitive, but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, so I wanted to take the game deep. Even 150, had we held on to our chances, would've been difficult for them. We need to grab those chances, can't give excuses every day.

"We just weren't good on the given day. That's the whole story of RCB this season," he said in dejection.

Kohli, who took 33 balls for his 41 runs after largely going a-run-a-ball, said he had no option to play in that fashion.

And the question being asked is - Is he the worst captain in the history of IPL? Usually, good captains turn thing around for their teams and history is replete with instances of mere players becoming giants while leading a group of men.

"The wicket was tough. When AB [de Villiers]got out, I had to anchor the innings. [Marcus] Stoinis was good, Akshdeep [Nath] was good too. When one senior batsman gets out, it's important for the other senior to anchor. I wasn't happy getting out at the stage, could've made 25-30 more for the team if I was still there till the end, but felt 160 was a good score," Kohli added, admitting to his own fallacy.

Talking about poor fielding of his side which has now dropped 15 catch chances, Kohli hinted pressure is playing in players' mind.

"When the mind is cluttered, you wouldn't be able to focus on the chances that come your way. When you have clarity, you can take your chances better. Shreyas made 65, he was dropped on eight. You never know, could've come into the game that time."

Looking forward, Kohli said his side needs to needs relax and accept whatever comes "in front of us".

"There's nothing more you can tell the team. We've asked the boys to take responsibility. It hasn't happened so far, and that's the reality. Need to play expressive cricket. Personally, not trying to control anything. After a while, it's about the skill. We want to enjoy as a team, otherwise we won't be able to play any good cricket," he said.

But all is not lost. He can still inspire the team to better performances and end the season on a strong note.

For the record, only once in IPL's history, a team has failed to win in the first six matches, by Delhi Daredevils in 2013.

(With PTI inputs)