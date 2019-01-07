"This is history and a terrific moment for Indian cricket," said Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary opener said, after Virat Kohli led the country to a maiden series victory on Australian soil, ending a 71-year wait to script a golden chapter in the game's history.

The fourth and final Test match at the SCG petered to a barren draw due to inclement weather but not before providing India with a 2-1 series win and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It is a rare first Down Under for India since Lala Amarnath's side visited the country back in 1947-48 months after independence to face Sir Don Bradman's 'Invincibles'.

Things turned out to be a bit of anti-climactic in the end as India had a fair chance of adding insult to the injury with a 3-1 victory margin as they got the home team to follow-on in their den for the first time in 30 years after scoring 622 in their only innings.

It was a 'freeze the frame' as the Indian team took a 'Lap of Honour' of the SCG with both Indian and Australian fans cheering them.

Who said what?

Virat Kohli, India captain: "I've never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we've been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I'm proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment."

"By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile. When we won the World Cup, I was a young player. I saw the others getting emotional. This series will give us a different identity as a team. What we've been able to achieve is something to be really proud of. That's something that we spoke about, just wanted to go back to basics, not be flamboyant."

"Want to give a special mention to (Cheteshwar Pujara). He's one guy always willing to accept things. He's the nicest man around. Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too. To come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high-quality attack. Someone like Rishabh (Pant)as well, coming into his own and dominating attacks. We knew once the batsmen score, our bowlers are lethal. The way the bowlers have dictated terms in this series. And not just this one, the previous two tours as well. I've not seen happen in Indian cricket. They don't look at a pitch and think there's nothing for us. It's a revelation for Indian cricket and a learning for the other bowlers back home. They definitely deserve to be here and breaking record of the great West Indian fast bowlers is no mean feat. Definitely, this is just the stepping stone for us."

"The average age in the team is quite low. The most important thing for us has been belief. Our intent has always been good, and that is to take Indian cricket forward. Australia are always going to be a very competitive side. Every team goes through a transition. I wish Tim and the management all the very best. We all deserve to enjoy. Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we've got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They've never let us feel we are playing away from home. They've come in numbers in every stadium."

Tim Paine, Australia captain: "Tip our hats to India. Congratulations to Virat and Ravi (Shastri). Huge effort to come and win a series overseas. In the last two Tests, no doubt. Had our chances to win in Adelaide. In Perth, we did well. But we were outplayed in these last two Tests. Got some talent in this team. Obviously got some talent who aren't playing. They were playing against potentially the best pace attack in the world. Hopefully, they'll learn."

"Message is to keep scoring runs. That's the currency in cricket. Our group is under no illusions. Cricket is a funny game. We know it can turn very quickly. I'm fine, thanks. Will go home for a couple of days now. And some of us will head to the Big Bash. Sri Lanka is a big series for us next."

Cheteshwar Pujara, Man of the hour: "We've been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it's never easy. First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there's a good chance of winning the series. So that hundred was special."

"As a batsman, you just need to get used to pace and bounce. Playing in different conditions, in South Africa, in England, in county cricket has helped me improve my technique. For me, it's about the right preparation. Definitely the best squad I've been a part of."

"Congratulations to the bowlers. Have been playing with four bowlers and it's never been easy to bowl so many overs. Taking 20 wickets in never easy. I'll be playing some first-class cricket back home. During IPL, I might be playing county cricket. Next Test series is 6-7 months away. Will give me enough time to prepare. I'll work hard on my game to play white-ball cricket. But Test cricket is my priority, it'll always remain my priority."