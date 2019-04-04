The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 will be between a youthful Delhi Capitals (DC) side against an experienced SunRisers Hyderabad outfit in Delhi.

Hyderabad start as the favourites in this match. After their dominating performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), 2016 champions should be confident enough to conquer Delhi which wilted under pressure and lost the last match from a winning position.

Delhi's collapse from 143 for three to 152 all out, losing seven wickets for eight runs to lose by 14 runs against Kings XI Punjab has already become one of the most talked about topics of the season. Before that, they almost conceded a similar defeat, but somehow salvaged themselves thanks to a Super Over finish.

There will be changes in the teams. Delhi are likely to bring in seasoned Amit Mishra and Axar Patel in place of Avesh Khan and Hanuma Vihari. And Ishant Sharma may also get a chance, but is unlikely to replace Harshal Patel.

For the visitors, they will be forced to tinker with the XI if skipper Kane Williamson is fit and available. The Kiwi will then replace Deepak Hooda. And they are also likely to bring in Shakib Al Hasan for Mohammad Nabi. The Afghan star was brilliant in the game against RCB, but Shakib is in a different league.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: April 04 (Thursday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30 PM

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla ground, Delhi

TV Guide: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil.)

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Likely XIs:

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul

Squads:

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.