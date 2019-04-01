The fourth round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 will start with a north India derby between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. Catch all 2019 IPL live score of KXIP vs DC here.

(Preview | Schedule | Points Table | 2019 Election Special)

9:26 PM IST: Harshal Patel completes his spell of four over, conceding seven runs. Wicketless: 4-0-37-0. For Punjab, David Miller keeps the scoreboard ticket with some timely boundaries. He hits Patel for a four off the fourth ball. Punjab reach 136/6 in 16 overs.

9:14 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichhane removes Sarfaraz Khan (39 off 29) to break the 62-run (in 40 balls) third-wicket stand. Caught behind. FoW - 120/4 (13.5 Over). With that Lamichhane has completed his spell, for figures of 4-0-27-2. Mandeep Singh is the new man for Punjab. Time-out.

9:10 PM IST: Harshal Patel drops David Miller off his own bowling Hard chance though. Just before that, the South African hit Patel for back-to-back fours. 12 runs from the over. Punjab reach 117/3.

9:03 PM IST: Another good over for the batting side. Sarfaraz Khan hits his sixth four of the innings, off the last ball of Hanuma Vihari's first over. Nine runs from it. In the next over, David Miller hits Lamichhane for a six, off the last ball, over deep extra cover. 10 runs from the 12th over and Punjab reach 105/3. Sarfaraz and Miller stand is now worth 47 in 29.

8:54 PM IST: Sarfaraz Khan takes control. He hits Avesh Khan for back-to-back fours in the ninth over. Punjab's new man David Miller then hits Harshal Patel for a six in the next over. Punjab are 86/3 with ten overs remaining in the innings.

8:41 PM IST: One quick over from Lamichhane. The Nepalese spinner leaks just four singles. His figures now read 1/14 after two overs. Shreyas Iyer then introduces Harshal Patel into the attack, the medium pacer strikes with the very first ball, indirectly though. A run-out. FoW - 58/3 (7.1 Over). David Miller joins Sarfaraz Khan in the centre as the hosts look to rebuild the innings again.

8:33 PM IST: Chris Morris continues to struggle with his line anf lenght. The South African concedes 10 from his second over, again. Punjab reach 54/2 in six overs.

8:28 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada returns for his second over and gets hit for a four off the first ball by Sarfaraz Khan. But the South African does well to limit the damage and concede on seven runs from the over. KXIP reach 44/2 after five overs.

8:23 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichhane gets hit for a six by Sam Curra, but responds in style by getting the wicket of England all-rounder. LBW next ball. 10 runs and a wicket from the over. KXIP are 37/2 after four overs.

8:17 PM IST: 12 runs from the Avesh Khan's first over of the season. Sam Curran hits three fours, all glorious fours, as Punjab reach 27/1 after three overs.

8:09 PM IST: Chris Morris, hit for a four and six off the second and fifth deliveries, gets the wicket. Traps KL Rahul in front for LBW. 15/1 (1.5 Over). 10 runs from the over. KXIP are 15/1 after two overs.

8:07 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings in Mohali and five runs from the over with KL Rahul hitting the third ball for a four.

7:43 PM IST: Now everybody's talking about the fastest IPL fifty. KL Rahul, who scor3ed a patient fifty in KXIP's win over Mumbai Indians, hit a 14-ball fifty last season against Delhi, while they were still known as the Daredevils. That makes him one of the players to look out for today.

Yes, there are the likes of Chris Gayle, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada and of course young Prithvi Shaw, who missed out an IPL hundred by a single.

7:46 PM IST: Here's Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

So Chris Gayle is not playing today. Big call.

7:37 PM IST: Delhi playing XI is here – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan (on for Amit Mishra), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada

7:34 PM IST: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and Delhi will bowl first. And they have made one change in the XI.

.@DelhiCapitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against the @lionsdenkxip #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/5x6KrAxIt6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2019

7:29 PM IST: Former West Indies quick Ian Bishop was giving pitch report for the official broadcasters, and he said that is "sprinkling of live grass, which will assist some pace". Toss ahead.

7:27 PM IST: Here's a quick recap of their respective matches. Both the teams have won their respective previous matches. KXIP beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Mumbai with eight balls to spare, while survived a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders with Kagiso Rabada producing the goods in the thriller. After the end of round three, Delhi are in fourth place while Punjab are fifth. They are two of four teams with four points, separated by net run rate.

7:19 PM IST: Ahead of the toss, let's have a look at the head-to-head record. In their previous 22 meetings, Punjab have won 13 times against Delhi's nine.

6:30 PM IST: One hour for the toss and things heat up for the Northern derby between Ashwin's KXIP and Iyer's DC. Stay tuned.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.