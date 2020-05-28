May 28, 2020
IOA Hands Over Rs 2 Crore To Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju On Behalf Of NSFs, Athletes

IOA President Narinder Batra had recently written to Kiren Rijiju seeking a package of close to Rs 220 crore

PTI 28 May 2020
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with the IOA delegates.
Courtesy: Twitter (@WeAreTeamIndia)
2020-05-28T22:09:25+0530

An Indian Olympic Association delegation, led by Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, an amount raised for the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOA delegation included Mehta, sr. vice-president Anil Khanna, vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal, joint secretary Onkar Singh, associate vice-president Ajay Singh. The money has been raised by the IOA, the national federations and athletes.

"A delegation from the Indian Olympic Association met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Kiren Rijiju and handed over Rs 2 crore for the PM Cares Fund. The money has been raised by several federations and also individual athletes," said a press release from the Sports Ministry.

Thanking IOA for the contribution, Sports Rijiju said, "I am very happy that in these difficult times the sporting fraternity has come together and come forward to collect this money for the need of the country.

"Most sports federations in India have limited resources, but to make a contribution despite that, is commendable. The contribution will be useful in India's fight against Corona."

IOA President Narinder Batra had recently written to Rijiju seeking a package of close to Rs 220 crore for the IOA, federations and state Olympic committees to overcome the drying up of sponsorship money due to the pandemic.

