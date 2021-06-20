International Yoga Day 2021: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Announces List of 25 Fit India Yoga Centres Across 9 States

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju announced the launch of 25 Fit India Yoga Centres. The centres are spread across nine states. (More Sports News)

"Yoga, India's gift to the world and a part of our ancient heritage, takes on even more relevance in the present times. Regular practice of yogasana strengthens body immunity as well as the mind. With the launch of these yoga centres, I am sure many more people will find reason to take up yoga as a way of to a fit life," Rijiju said, who also has charge of Ministry of Ayush.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on eve of Yoga Day. " The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being," he said.

Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021

Fit India Mission, in association with the Ministry of Ayush, has identified and recognised 25 Yoga Centres as 'Fit India Yoga Centres' across the country. These Yoga centres are located across the country and on June 21 will be presented with a Fit India Certificate officially recognising this association.

The 25 Yoga Centres that have been selected are

1) Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir - Thane (W), Maharashtra

2) Paramanand University Trust – Indore, MP

3) Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) – Haridwar, Uttarakhand

4) Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana - Bangalore, Karnataka

5) Kaivalyadhama Shriman Madhav Yoga Mandir Samiti - Lonavla, Maharashtra

6) Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram - Chennai, Tamilnadu

7) Yoga Vidya Gurukul - Nashik, Maharashtra

8) Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga - New Delhi

9) Lovely Professional University - Kapurthala, Punjab

10) New Age Yoga Institute – Mumbai, Maharashtra

11) Sunderbai Phoolchand Ji Adarsh Shiksha Sansthan – Indore, MP

12) Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram Trust - Trivandrum, Kerala

13) Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Meenakshi Ashram - Madurai, Tamil Nadu

14) Aaryaveer Yog Evm Prakartik Chikitsa Sansthan - Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

15) The Banaras Educational & Social Trust - Varanasi, UP

16) BSS Yoga Training Center - Rewa, MP

17) Datta Kriya Yoga International Centre - Mysuru, Karnataka

18) Jagriti Yog and Naturopathy Sansthan, Mahila Kalyan Evam Gramotthan Samiti - Firozabad, UP

19) Maa Baliraji Yog Sansthan - Mirzapur, UP

20) Shaurya Prakritik Chikitsa Evem Yoga Sansthan - Balrampur, UP

21) Yogaathma Foundation - Ramanagar, Karnatak

22) Yoga Wellness Center - Bangalore, Karnataka

23) Bhaskara Institute of Yoga and Research Centre Society - Kochi, Kerala

24) The Satsang Foundation (Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra) - Kochi, Kerala

25) Adiveda Research Institute of Yoga Science and Naturopathy - Kottayam, Kerala

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine