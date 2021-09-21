Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Injured Lionel Messi Out Of PSG-Metz Game Midweek

Lionel Messi was taken off in the 75th minute of his home debut on Sunday, when PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the league.

PSG's Lionel Messi gestures during the League 1 match against Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. | AP Photo/Francois Mori

outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T20:43:52+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 8:43 pm

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next French league game at last-placed Metz after a knock to his left knee. (More Football News)

A scan confirmed "the signs of bone contusion," PSG said in a statement on Tuesday. Another assessment of Messi will be made in 48 hours.

Messi was taken off in the 75th minute of his home debut on Sunday, when PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the league.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he took the decision to replace Messi after noticing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner repeatedly touched his knee. Messi, who hit the crossbar with a curling free kick, looked angry at being taken off.

"I'm really happy with what he did during the match, he played a great first half," Pochettino said during a news conference.

"All the great champions don't want to leave the pitch."

Messi is still chasing his first PSG goal following his shock move from Barcelona this summer.

PSG's win against Lyon extended the club's perfect start to the season ahead of Wednesday's trip to Metz. PSG has won its first six league matches to open a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille, which has one match in hand.

Lionel Messi Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 Sports
