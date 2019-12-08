December 09, 2019
Poshan
'Indo-Pak Love' Twitter Praises Athletics Federation Of India For Post On Pakistan Athlete

Athletics Federation of India took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw event.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2019
Arshad Nadeem registered 86.29 metres to secure gold in the South Asian Games' javelin throw event.
2019-12-08T20:37:54+0530

Twitter lavished praises on the Athletics Federation of India, for their recent post on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in the javelin throw at the South Asian Games, thereby qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(Sports News)

Nadeem registered 86.29 metres to secure gold. India's Shivpal Singh finished second. The Olympic qualification standard has been set at 85 metres. Shivpal missed out due to 84.43 metres.

The federation took to Twitter, and tweeted, "Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record) Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification." The post had an old picture of Nadeem and with India's Neeraj Chopra.

Here are the reactions to the tweet:

India themselves have won 214 medals in the ongoing South Asian Games with 110 golds, meanwhile, Pakistan has notched 87 medals (23 golds).

