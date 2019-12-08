'Indo-Pak Love' Twitter Praises Athletics Federation Of India For Post On Pakistan Athlete

Twitter lavished praises on the Athletics Federation of India, for their recent post on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in the javelin throw at the South Asian Games, thereby qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Nadeem registered 86.29 metres to secure gold. India's Shivpal Singh finished second. The Olympic qualification standard has been set at 85 metres. Shivpal missed out due to 84.43 metres.
The federation took to Twitter, and tweeted, "Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record) Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification." The post had an old picture of Nadeem and with India's Neeraj Chopra.
Congrats #ArshadNadeem, javelin star of #Pakistan for winning gold at #SAGames2019 with a throw of 86.48m (PB & New Pakistani record)— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) December 7, 2019
Qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics, first Pakistani athlete in decades to earn direct qualification.
Photo- @Neeraj_chopra1 & Arshad at 2018AG pic.twitter.com/tHzB9McY94
Here are the reactions to the tweet:
A lot of respect for all those who spread love and peace.— Almas Arshad ðÂÂµðÂÂ° (@almas_arshad) December 7, 2019
Indopak love ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂµðÂÂ°— partha (@partha_nayak_) December 7, 2019
This is surely the best thing on the Internet today!!âÂ¤âÂ¤— Arfa Khan (@ArfaKha96854807) December 7, 2019
This is how it should be. Never understood why cant Pak and Ind be friends just like maby other neighbouring countries around the world.— The Joker (@jokerforever00) December 7, 2019
Brilliant gesture...... âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â— Ø§Ø³ØØ§ÙÂ (@ishaqsonu15) December 7, 2019
India themselves have won 214 medals in the ongoing South Asian Games with 110 golds, meanwhile, Pakistan has notched 87 medals (23 golds).
