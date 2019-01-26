India Register 1st Ever ODI Win On Republic Day, Beat New Zealand By 90 Runs To Take 2-0 Lead

TARGET - 325; RESULT - India won by 90 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal took the last wicket of Lockie Ferguson (12 off 20), caught at long-on by Vijay Shankar, to complete a comprehensive 90-run win. A 2-0 lead for the visitors in five-match series.

Once again, the spin twins of Yuzvenbdra Chahal (2/52) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/45) again did the job after initial good works from the pacers. Then the batsmen were in good touch too, scoring runs but not really converting. Rohit Sharma, who top-scored with 87 was the man of the match.

And this is India's biggest win against the Kiwis in ODIs in New Zealand by runs.

Another brilliant performance by the Men in Blue. #TeamIndia wrap the second ODI, win by 90 runs. 2-0 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2fTF9uQ5JM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019

Brief Scores:

India: 324 for 4 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, Shikhar Dhawan 66, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 48 not out; Trent Boult 2/61, Lockie Ferguson 2/81).

New Zealand: 234 allout in 40.2 overs (Doug Bracewell 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/45).

Second wicket for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Doug Bracewell 57(46) caught by Shikhar Dhawan at long on. After 40 overs, New Zealand were 234/9.

Double strike for Kuldeep Yadav. Dismissed Henry Nicholls 28(38) off the fourth ball 31st over to end a promising stand for the Kiwis. Then the new man Ish Sodhi (0 off 1) got bowled the first ball. On a hat-trick, Kuldeep only managed a dot against the new man Lockie Ferguson. It could have easily been a team hat-trick. Kiwis were 166/8 after 31 overs. Doug Bracewell was unbeaten on 11(13).

A magical MS Dhoni stumping to send back Ross Taylor left the Kiwis in a tight spot. After 23 overs, the hosts need 202 runs. 124/4.

Kiwis lost two quick wickets after an explosive start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Martin Guptill in the fifth over, caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at third man, then Mohammed Shami had Kane Williamson played on in an intriguing over. The Kiwi skipper started the over, 8th, with a six, followed by another maximum, then a four, followed by a double... then bowled.

Colin Munro (15 off 20) and Ross Taylor (2 off 1) were in the centre. Kiwis were 53/2 after 8th over.

INDIA INNINGS

A 21-run last over from Lockie Ferguson means that India have set a target of 325 runs for the Kiwis. MS Dhoni hit 48 off 33 while Kedar Jadhav contributed with 22 off 10 balls.

Brief Scores:

Virat Kohli (43 off 45) caught at fine leg by Ish Sodhi off Trent Boult. Top-edge. India were 236/3 after 39.1 overs. MS Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu (31 off 27).

Rohit Sharma's dreams of hitting a hundred in New Zealand remained unfulfilled as he departed 13 runs short of a deserving ton. Wicket to Lockie Ferguson caught at deep backward square leg by de Grandhomme. India were 172/2 after 30 overs.

Finally, the partnership has been broken, and Shikhar Dhawan (66 off 67) will be furious with himself. Chased the away delivery and ended up offering a catch to Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Trent Boult got the reward for his persistence. 154/1 (Over 25.2). Rohit Sharma was on (82 off 85).

Good foundation for India. Rohit Sharma (44 off 52) and Shikhar Dhawan (42 off 38) have ensured that the visitors will have a good foundation to launch the attack. India were 88/0 after 15 overs.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson has so far used five bowlers, and all have conceded more than 5 and over.

Steady start from the Indian openers. Rohit Sharma got a lucky four, behind the wicket, off the very first ball, and has since been watchful. Shikhar Dhawan looked in control though. India were 31 without loss.

TOSS

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. It's unchanged XI for India. Kiwis made a couple of changes.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

After a near-perfect beginning at Napier, India would look to tighten the noose around a struggling New Zealand with a barrage of spin in the second match of the five-match ODI series.

The match at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui will once again witness India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal playing a leading role, even though the Kiwis will look to revive their campaign.

India sure start as the favourites but the visitors will be wary of the fact that they have never won an ODI match on their Republic Day.

First ODI match India played January 26 was during the 1985-86 World Series, against Australia, which they lost by 36 runs at Adelaide. Then, in 2000, India lost to the Aussies by 152 at the same venue. In 2015, the match against Australia at Sydney ended in a no result thanks to the rain.