Ishant and Jadeja were engaged in a heated discussion before two other teammates, including Mohammed Shami, separated them.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2018
Tension flared up between Indian teammates Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during a mid-game break on the fourth day of the second Test between against Australia at Perth.

Ishant and Jadeja were engaged in a heated discussion before two other teammates, including Mohammed Shami, separated them.

Here's the footage:

Though it did not look like a friendly discussion, the reason behind their argument was not clear.

"It does seem pretty animated," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said.

"There's lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions."

While Ishant played in the first two Tests, Jadeja has been limited to drinks duty and substitute fielding at the Optus Stadium here.

Jadeja didn't find a place in the playing XI, despite Ravichandran Ashwin's injury, with India going for a four-man pace attack in the Test.

India lost the second Test by 146 runs after Australia wrapped up the tail in the morning session.

The two teams will now move to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26.

(With PTI inputs)

Ishant Sharma Ravindra Jadeja Perth, Australia Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia

