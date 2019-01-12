Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday overtook Windies legend Viv Richards' record of most ODI centuries against Australia in Australia by a visiting batsman.

The Hitman scored 133 off 129 balls with the help of 10 fours and six sixes, but India fell short of Australia's 288 by 34 runs. He reached the milestone off the 110th ball.

Here are other feats he achieved during the match:

- Equalled Sourav Ganguly's record of 22 ODI centuries and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (38) in the Indian list.

- Joint-most centuries for a visiting batsman alongside Kumar Sangakkara, five each.

- Most hundreds by visiting batsman against Australia (4 in 17 innings)

- 7th hundred against Australia, second in this fixture, behind Tendulkar's 9. Ricky Ponting is third with six.

- Most 100 since 2015 (21). Virat Kohli is second with 17.