﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia: Rishabh Pant Meets Tim Paine's Wife, Babysits Aussie Skipper's Kids – Photo

India's Tour Of Australia: Rishabh Pant Meets Tim Paine's Wife, Babysits Aussie Skipper's Kids – Photo

Pant and Paine are expected to continue their on-field rivalry with a healthy dose of sledging when the two teams meet again in Sydney.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 January 2019
India's Tour Of Australia: Rishabh Pant Meets Tim Paine's Wife, Babysits Aussie Skipper's Kids – Photo
Courtesy: Twitter
India's Tour Of Australia: Rishabh Pant Meets Tim Paine's Wife, Babysits Aussie Skipper's Kids – Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-01-01T17:36:49+0530
Also Read

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has won hearts after a photo of him 'babysitting' Australia captain Tim Paine's kids emerged on social media on Tuesday.

Pant and Paine, who's also the wicket-keeper of the Aussie team, have had some verbal duels during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

In one instance, Paine had asked Pant to babysit his kids while he and wife Bonnie go to the movies.

Pant, wasting no time, sledged Paine in the next available opportunity with "temporary captain" jibe.

But once the match got over, they adopt rather genteel selves.

Bonnie on Tuesday shared a photo in an Instagram story, hailing Pant as the "best babysitter". And it became an instant hit.

Pant and Paine are expected to continue their on-field rivalry with a healthy dose of sledging when the two teams meet for the fourth and final time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Sydney, starting Thursday (January 3).

India have retained the trophy after taking a 2-1 lead thanks to their Boxing Day Test win at Melbourne.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tim Paine Rishabh Pant Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Centre Approves Renaming Of Allahabad To Prayagraj
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters