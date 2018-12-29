India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant didn't waste a moment to take his revenge on Australia captain Tim Paine during fourth day's play of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

As soon as the Aussie captain took the strike, Pant started a verbal barrage, taking to team-mate Mayank Agarwal who was fielding at silly point.

The stump mic caught the 21-year-old saying, “We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?”

He then told Ravindra Jadeja, “You don’t need anything to get him [Paine] out, boy. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!"

But Pant was cautioned by the umpire Ian Gould for his remarks.

Yesterday, Paine unsuccessfully tried to provoke Pant during the closing stages of play. And it didn't seem to bother the match officials.

On Friday, Paine told Pant that legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the One-Day Internationals squad, and the 21-year-old should consider playing for Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. He even offered Pant to babysit his kids.

"Tell you what big MS is back in the one-day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter... Fancy that extends you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment... Have him over for dinner... Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

India are in a prime position to win the third Test. Australia were reduced to 138/5 at Tea.