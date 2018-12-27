Twitter Reactions: Nice Guy Pujara Rules Internet After Hitting His Slowest Century

Cheteswar Pujara on Thursday hit his second hundred of the ongoing 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as India take full control of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

Resuming on his overnight score of 68, Pujara reached his 17th Test hundred in the 114th over, bowled by Nathan Lyon, by hitting the first ball for a four to long-off boundary. It was his slowest Test hundred and the third by an Indian Down Under in terms of balls taken, taking 280 balls, taking 32 more balls than what he did against England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2012.

But the record for most balls taken by an Indian to hit a hundred in Australia still belongs to Ravi Shastri, who faced 307 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1992. Sunil Gavaskar took 286 balls at Adelaide Oval in 1985.

And Pujara is also the lone batsman in world cricket to have faced more than 4000 balls since January 2017.

Soon after he brought up his hundred, fans and experts took to social media sites to express their thoughts on the 29-year-old's unusual feat, with many hailing it was a perfect Test knock replete with such virtues as patience and hard work.

Former Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Johnson even called Pujara a "Test playing run machine". Another former Aussie bowler Damien Fleming said it's "Pujara Pathway of patience" while celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle took the opportunity to state the importance of someone who quietly goes about doing the job for the team without the "beer cans clanging" and without making throats "hoarse".

Here are some interesting tweets:

This century by @cheteshwar1 has laid the foundation for India to get ahead in this match. One more good partnership needed. The bounce is already uneven, which is a good sign for #TeamIndia. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CPfDNTLpxj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2018

Another great ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ by a great player & by one of the nicest guys in the game ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ Well done buddy #pujara #runmachine #genuineniceguy https://t.co/AMQ4If3h0R — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 27, 2018

Pujara Pathway of patience ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/vJjwYZ0kUi — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 27, 2018

Pujara is a Test playing run machine ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 26, 2018

Pujara may not get the beer cans clanging, may not get throats hoarse, but he keeps his side in the game and makes it easier for everyone else. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2018

Since 1 Jan 2017, Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to face over 4000 balls in Test cricket!

He has so far faced 4633 balls in 40 innings i.e. facing an ave of 116 balls per innings.

Next best: 3796 balls in 39 innings by Virat Kohli (ave balls/inns: 97)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2018

The first time Pujara has got two hundreds in an overseas series. This has been the year he has been reborn as a batsman — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 27, 2018

Days like these when all the sacrifice and coaching of his father Arvind and early practices at the the “Railways Parkland” must bring great great satisfaction to Cheteshwar Pujara and his family. 17th Test century. Solid as a rockðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ». — ian bishop (@irbishi) December 27, 2018

After facing down 280 balls, @cheteshwar1 eventually reached his 17th Test century. #AUSvIND https://t.co/k0TCKDOw9n — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) December 27, 2018

Nathan Lyon on #Pujara:



"I asked him if he was bored yet and the answer was no".ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/kZfNYKmw9Y — à®®à®ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà®¿à®´à¯ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà®¿ version 2.0ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Hahaha46868011) December 27, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed after scoring his slowest ever Test century.



Rumour has it he once beat a brick wall in a game of tennis. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/N7ay8JwHH8 — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) December 27, 2018

Pujara's 106 of 319 balls is the turning point of the series. Aussies got so bored that they lost all enthusiasm to play.#INDvAUS — Chacha Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) December 27, 2018

Pujara was bowled by a Pat Cummins short delivery which kept low. He made 106 off 319 balls (10 fours).