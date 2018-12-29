﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia: Brave Mayank Agarwal Survives Nasty Hit On Neck – VIDEO

India's Tour Of Australia: Brave Mayank Agarwal Survives Nasty Hit On Neck – VIDEO

Agarwal was taken off the field with KL Rahul coming on as his sub.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2018
India's Tour Of Australia: Brave Mayank Agarwal Survives Nasty Hit On Neck – VIDEO
Screengrab: Twitter (@cricketcomau)
India's Tour Of Australia: Brave Mayank Agarwal Survives Nasty Hit On Neck – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2018-12-29T14:44:22+0530
Also Read

There was a scary moment during Day 4's play of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne on Saturday.

In the 16th over of the Aussie second innings, Mayank Agarwal, fielding at forward short leg, copped one on the neck, leaving everyone concerned.

Usman Khawaja swept Ravindra Jadeja's second delivery of the over along the ground, and the ball hit him near Adam's apple. It could have resulted in a severe injury, even proved fatal.

Agarwal was taken off the field with KL Rahul coming on as his sub. Fortunately for everyone, the debutant returned after the end of 22nd over and resumed his fielding duties.

Watch it here:

An unbeaten half-century from all-rounder Pat Cummins denied India the pleasures of winning the match on the fourth day.

At Stumps, Australia were 258/8 with Cummins and Nathan Lyon unbeaten on 61 and 6 respectively. It leaves India two wickets shy of a win, and Australia still 141 runs behind.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mayank Agarwal Melbourne Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia Boxing Day Test Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jawa Motorcycles Sold Out Till September 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters