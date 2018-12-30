India defeated Australia by 137 runs in the third cricket Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

With the fourth Test starting on January 3, the Indians are now in with a chance to register their first ever series win on Australian soil.

This is also the first time that India have taken the lead in a Test series in Australia.

It will be remembered as one of the most important wins for India for the simple fact that it gives the most passionate country in cricket world the chance to conquer historically the most dominant country for the first time.

Here's a look at some of the statistical highlights:

King Kohli

- Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly's India record of 11 overseas Test wins as captain.

- India recorded their fourth overseas Test win in a calendar year (Johannesburg, Trent Bridge, Adelaide and Melbourne), a record now. In 1968, India won three in New Zealand.

- Kohli is undefeated as captain when he wins the toss in away Tests (won eight, drew one). Overall, it's 18 wins and three draws in 21 matches.

'Che' matters

- Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to score 50+ scores in India's all four overseas wins this year. 50 in Johannesburg, 72 in Trent Bridge, 123 & 71 in Adelaide, and 106 in Melbourne.

Pant's dream debut year

- Rishabh Pant has 42 dismissals in 2018, a joint record for most in the debut year. Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin also completed 42 dismissals in 2008.

- He also has the Indian record of most catches (20) in a Test series in Australia by a wicketkeeper.

Bowling world record

- Jasprit Bumrah (48 in nine matches), Mohammad Shami (47 in 12) and Ishant Sharma (41 in 11) have taken a world record 136 wickets for a pace trio in a calendar year.

- Indian pacers took 158 wickets in 2018, the second most in a calendar year after the Windies battery of 1980 (189).

- India have bowled out their opponents 25 times in 27 innings in 2018, the joint second most in a calendar year. Proteas did it 25 times in 28 innings in 2008. Aussies did it 26 times in 30 innings in 2005.

Bumrah rocks

- Jasprit Bumrah recorded best bowling figures by an Indian in Australia - 9/86 at MCG. Previous best was Kapil Dev's 8/109 at Adelaide in 1985.

- Bumrah (48) has third most Test wickets in a debut year. Aussie swing master Terry Alderman (54 in 1981) leads the list, followed by Windies legend Courtly Ambrose (49 in 1988)

Historic win for India

- India's first Boxing Day Test win in Melbourne, and first since 1981.

- India became the fifth country to win 150 Test matches, Test after Australia (384), England (364), Windies (171) and South Africa (162).