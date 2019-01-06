A brilliant all-round bowling effort helped India dismiss Australia for 300 runs and enforce the follow-on against Australia on the rain-affected Day 4 of the fourth and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On Sunday, Kuldeep Yadav fittingly wrapped up the Aussie innings with the wicket of Josh Hazlewood, trapped in front. It was his fifth wicket of the match, and his second five-wicket haul.

And India have still 322 runs to bowl out Australia again and make it 3-1.

But only after six overs' into the Australian second innings, play was stopped due to bad light and Tea has been taken. Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris were unbeaten on four and two respectively.

This is India's biggest innings lead against Australia. Under Virat Kohli, India have imposed follow-on five times previously, winning four of those by an innings while one, against Bangladesh at Fatullah, in a draw.

Last time Australia were subjected a follow-on at home was way back in 1988 at SGC, and in 2005 at Trent Bridge away.

Incessant rain and bad light prevented the start of play today. The light improved in some time and the two umpires stipulated 11 am local time as the start of play, but rain arrived to prevent that from happening.

The inclement weather didn’t relent until lunchtime and the morning session was completely washed out.

Australia were reduced to 236/6 at Stumps on Day 3 when bad light had stopped play.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara (193) and Rishabh Pant (159 not out) helped India to a grand first innings’ total of 622/7 declared.

India have an unassailable 2-1 series’ lead after winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and the third Test in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.