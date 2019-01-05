The fourth and final Test between Australia and India is heading for a draw after the hosts responded strongly to the visitors' first innings total of 622/7 declared at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

At Lunch on Day 3, Australia were 122/1 with Marcus Harris in control on 77. He and Marnus Labuschagne (18) have added 50 runs for the second wicket after Kuldeep Yadav removed Usman Khawaja early in the morning.

India still lead Australia by 500 runs.

The play resumed with Australia at 24/0. Then, off the last ball of the day's 12th over, India got the first wicket with Kuldeep removing Khawaja, caught at mid-wicket by Cheteshwar Pujara.

India declared their innings 622/7 then teased Australian openers with a ten-over spell towards the end of second day's play yesterday.

Just like the previous two days, there wasn't much help from the pitch for the bowlers. Mohammed Shami (0/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/26) struggle to break the Aussie spirit.

It could be seen from Ravindra Jadeja (0/25) being brought on to bowl in the fifth over of the morning, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (1/40) came on to bowl three overs later.

Australia sped to 50 within seven overs of play on the third morning, adding 27 runs in 29 minutes of play. Later, they crossed 100 in the 30th over.

India's lone success came from Kuldeep as Khawaja (27) played a loose stroke against the spin and hit straight to Pujara at mid-wicket.

Jadeja though struggled to find his control and was even hit for three fours in one by Harris, who brought up his half-century off only 67 balls.

Australia had added 56 runs in the first hour of play and then added another 38 post drinks in the morning session, as they comprehensively dominated the Indian bowling attack for only the second time in this series (after Perth).

India waited for reverse swing and brought back both pacers for another spell in the second half of this session, but both batsmen were set until then even if there was more control from the bowlers.

They brought up their 50-partnership off 103 balls as hard work looms ahead for India on a warm day in Sydney.

On day one, Pujara scored his 18th Test hundred, while Rishabh Pant scored his second Test century on day two as India had declared at 622 for seven in their first innings.

(With PTI inputs)