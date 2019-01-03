Cheteshwar Pujara hit a magnificent hundred on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Thursday to help India take control of the match.

Pujara, 30, reached the landmark with a four off the last ball of the 73rd over, bowled by Mitchell Starc. With that Pujara brought up his third hundred of the series and 18th overall.

At the end of the over, India were 239/4 with Pujara and Hanuma Vihari unbeaten on 100 and 5 respectively. Displaying his brilliance, the right-handed batsman first joined opener Mayank Agarwal in the rescue act after the fall of KL Rahul in the very second over of the match.

He then stitched a good stand with skipper Virat Kohli.

Pujara took 199 balls to reach the landmark.

In the process, Pujara became only the third Indian batsman after Kohli (4) and Sunil Gavaskar (3) to score three or more centuries in a Test series in Australia.