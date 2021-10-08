Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Indian Super League Prize Money: ISL League Stage Winners To Get INR 3 Crore More From 2021-22 Season

The League Winners Shield, introduced in 2019-20 season conferred to table toppers, were presented with Rs 50 lakh in the last two seasons.

Indian Super League Prize Money: ISL League Stage Winners To Get INR 3 Crore More From 2021-22 Season
Mumbai City FC are the current holders of League 'Winners Shield', having completed the 'double' along with winning their maiden ISL trophy in 2020-21. | File Photo

Trending

Indian Super League Prize Money: ISL League Stage Winners To Get INR 3 Crore More From 2021-22 Season
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T18:41:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 6:41 pm

Indian Super League organisers on Friday announced an increase in the prize money of 'Shield Winners' by Rs 3 crore starting from the upcoming season, while reducing the amount handed to the ISL champions. (More Football News)

The League Winners Shield, introduced in 2019-20 season conferred to table toppers, were presented with Rs 50 lakh in the last two seasons.

As part of the ISL prize money reallocation, Football Sports Development (FSDL) has now allocated Rs 3.5 crore to the League Winners.

The ISL champions -- winner of the final -- will now get Rs 6 crore (previously Rs 8 crore), while the runners-up will get Rs 3 crore (previously Rs 4 crore). The other two semi-finalists will continue to receive Rs 1.5 crore each.

The total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22 remains Rs 15.5 crore.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The League Winners are also rewarded with the highest honour to represent India in Asia's showpiece club football competition -- the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa were its inaugural winners in 2019-20. Mumbai City FC are its current holders, having completed the 'double' along with winning their maiden ISL trophy in 2020-21.

If the Shield Winners go on to win the ISL championship, they would pocket Rs 9.5 crore (Rs 3.5 crore + Rs 6 crore). If they finish runners-up in the ISL final, the Shield Winners will earn Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 3.5 crore + Rs 3 crore).

ISL 2021-22 begins on November 19 with last season's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda, Margao.

Tags

PTI Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals In Last-ball Thriller Before IPL 2021 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals In Last-ball Thriller Before IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Fail To Qualify For IPL 2021 Playoffs Despite Big Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021, Playoffs Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venues And How To Watch

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Both Practice Sessions In Istanbul

FIR Filed Against IPL Sponsors Dream11 For Ignoring Karnataka Ban On Online Gaming

FIFA Plans To Postpone Club World Cup Until 2022

Thomas And Uber Cup: India Badminton Stars Eye Good Show At Aarhus

I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United, Madan Maharaj FC Share Spoils

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Sports

French University Confers Harbhajan Singh With Honorary PhD

French University Confers Harbhajan Singh With Honorary PhD

India Women To Play In FIH Hockey Pro League

India Women To Play In FIH Hockey Pro League

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Make Three Changes - Check Updated 15-Man Squad

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Make Three Changes - Check Updated 15-Man Squad

ISL 2021-22: Sergio Lobera Steps Down As Mumbai City Coach; Des Buckingham To Take Over

ISL 2021-22: Sergio Lobera Steps Down As Mumbai City Coach; Des Buckingham To Take Over

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement