Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Indian Cricketers Need To Show Maturity To Win ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly

India will open their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a Super 12 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

Indian Cricketers Need To Show Maturity To Win ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly
Surav Ganguly also said that India should focus on winning every game instead of targeting the title straight up. | File Photo

Trending

Indian Cricketers Need To Show Maturity To Win ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T19:55:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 7:55 pm

BCCI President and former captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said the Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli has all the talent to be considered a legitimate contender for the T20 World Cup and it only needs to show a bit of maturity to claim the trophy. (More Cricket News)

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

"So, you don't become champions easily and you just don't become champions just by stepping into a tournament, so they have to get through the process, they have to show maturity," Ganguly said when asked what India needs to do to win the title.

"...they all have the talent, they all have the skill to score runs and take wickets at this level. They just have to be mentally in good space to win the World Cup," the flamboyant former left-handed batter quipped.

Ganguly said the side should focus on winning every game instead of targetting the title straight up.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"...(the) title is only won when the finals are finished. So, you have a lot of cricket to be played before that and I think India should focus (on) every game, India should focus on winning every game and just taking it from there and not think about the title at the start," he said.

"They (India) will always be contenders in whatever competition they play in and the challenge for them is to be at peace with themselves, focus on the process rather than the results because the most toughest thing and the most wrong thing to do is when you take guard and you think I am here to win the World Cup.

"...what is important is to play the next ball which is coming out of the hand and keep doing that till you get to the finals," he added.

The former skipper was speaking after Games24x7, a multi-game platform launched a new campaign -- titled 'Game Ke Deewane' -- for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, on its fantasy sports platform, 'My11Circle'.

Seeing the trend in the IPL, does Ganguly expect a low-scoring T20 World Cup?

"No, no, I don't think so," he responded.

"Maybe in Sharjah it will be because of the wickets, but Dubai is an absolute belter, the (IPL) final played yesterday was an absolute belter.

"Abu Dhabi will be a great surface to bat on and it is going to be a great World Cup," added the 49-year-old.

According to Ganguly, the fans' involvement with the game is increasing.

"That is why this game is so big in this country, the fans, the people they are so attached to this game, every year you see the IPL, the international cricket, just getting better and better," he said.

Ganguly also picked his very own fanboy moment, which came in his first tour to Australia.

"It is a tough question, I think when I first went to tour Australia with the Indian side in 1991, there were some great players in the dressing room, the likes of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammed Azharuddin, who was captain of India then.

"So I think that first trip will always be my fanboy moment because I had seen all of them and my interest in cricket grew with the 1983 World Cup, with Kapil Dev leading India to victory for the first time.

"So from that point of view, that tour probably will be my first fanboy moment," Ganguly signed off.

Tags

PTI Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli UAE Cricket India national cricket team T20 World Cup India Vs Pakistan Cricket - BCCI Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Has His Say On India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

T20 World Cup: After Guiding CSK To Fourth IPL Title, Stephen Fleming Joins New Zealand Camp

WBBL T20: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine For Melbourne Renegades

T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni's 'Eye For Intricate Details' Will Help India, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

Read More from Outlook

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Police claim 13 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in nine encounters over the last nine days.

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Outlook Web Desk / The crucial meeting of the Congress working committee (CWC) on Saturday approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels.

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

PTI / Dhoni has been pretty ambiguous about his future as an IPL player. And the new role with India will help him decide which route to take.

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

Advertisement