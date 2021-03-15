The legendary former Arsenal football manager Arsene Wenger had once famously said, “If you do not believe you can do it then you have no chance at all.” Belief stems from faith in one’s ability and during a Duleep Trophy pre-match press conference in Pune in February 2001, I was asked if India can beat Steve Waugh’s Australians, who were looking invincible with 15 Test wins on the trot. (More Cricket News)

I was leading West Zone in that match against East and told the media that I wanted to see how the Australian team performed under pressure. Till then, the Aussies were playing magnificently and it was mostly one-way traffic. Cricket is a funny game and I was sure that if India can apply pressure, we would win.

The Australian juggernaut carried on in India. We lost the first of the three Tests in Mumbai by 10 wickets. But the ‘final frontier’ would not be breached!

The Indian team at that point in time was in a transition phase. Sourav Ganguly had become captain, we had a new coach in John Wright, Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble were not available, Zaheer Khan was raw and many youngsters were being blooded during a high-profile series at home. It was a challenging time for sure and we had to keep our chin up.

At the Eden Gardens, Australia carried on from where they left at Wankhede Stadium. Steve Waugh promptly opted to bat after winning the toss and Mathew Hayden opened with Michael Slater to give the Aussies a rousing start.

In such games, where the opposition is relentless, the only way to keep fighting is by converting half chances -- which someone like our substitute fielder Hemang Badani did – and minimizing the margin for error.

Best Of Harbhajan

We ticked all those boxes on day 1 as Harbhajan Singh mesmerized the Aussies with some brilliant off-spin bowling. Hayden’s wicket for 97 and then Bhajji’s hattrick (Ponting, Gilchrist and Warne) put the match in balance for us.

A young Harbhajan was like a man possessed. I have never seen him bowling like this in his entire career. That he wanted to fire in this series was evident from the first Test itself where he got four wickets. The release, the loop and the bite he was getting from the Eden wicket made him a difficult customer and I got a taste of this while batting in the nets.

Harbhajan was one constant in this entire series. He kept pegging away from one end while we rotated the newcomers like Rahul Sanghvi, Venkatapathy Raju, Nilesh Kulkarni and Sairaj Bahutule from the other end. The fact that Harbhajan ended up as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 32 wickets only highlights the impact he had made. Incidentally, I was the second best with three and all of them coming at Eden!

I have never seen Harbhajan Singh bowling like this in his career. He did everything right in that series against Australia: Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: AP

We were obviously disappointed with out first innings batting. On Day 3, we never imagined the position that we were in but at the same time believed that it was not over till it was over. Anything was possible and that happened on Day 4.

It was important not to lose hope. We shuffled the batting order when asked to follow on. VVS Laxman came out at Number 3. It was the need of the hour because he was in rhythm and was the last man out in the first innings, scoring a defiant 59.

Need Of The Hour

In my book, Rahul Dravid was best at No. 3. It was under my captaincy in South Africa that I promoted him to No. 3 from No. 6. Rahul and Laxman had contrasting tours of Australia in 1999-2000. It was perhaps Rahul’s worst overseas tour ever. Laxman scored a classy century (167) opening the batting in Sydney and that was a breakthrough knock.

Laxman brilliantly carried that confidence forward to turn his career around. But at Eden Gardens, we needed Laxman to counterattack. He loves scoring off boundaries while Dravid was the quintessential ‘wall’. The 376-run partnership between Laxman (281) and Rahul (180) brought us back in the game and we were thinking differently on Day 4 evening.

As Laxman and Rahul kept chugging along, we were quite tense in the dressing room. I did not move an inch from my seat and everyone in the team was ready to do everything for those two warriors out there on a sultry Kolkata day. Cold towels, dry gloves and the hydrating drinks, we made sure that everything was ready. It amplified our camaraderie and showed how adversity brings the best out of a young team.

It also brought memories of my media conference at Pune and seriously, Australia were feeling the heat and with every run scored, we thought the door was opening for us.

Destiny's Child

Given Australia’s aggression, we were sure they would go for the 384-run target in 75 overs. Hayden and Slater gave Australia a good start. It was Bhajji who exploited the Day 5 wicket brilliantly again and saw the back of Slater.

Mark Waugh’s failure and Langer’s exit gave us a glimmer of hope. Badani took a sensational reflex catch at short leg to see Steve Waugh off after tea and with the Eden crowd cheering us, we had an extra spring in our feet. The script was going our way, after all.

In sport, it is all about timing. Results can’t be controlled. There are times when things just happen. In the last Test in Chennai, Steve Waugh was out handling the ball. Can you really plan a dismissal like that? It was destined to happen.

In the last session at Eden, I came in when something needed to happen. Both Hayden and Gilchrist had scored runs in the first innings and their wickets were a must-have and it was great fun to get Shane Warne out off a googly!

When you put everything together, there were many noteworthy contributions, but for me it is either the team wins or the team loses. That is why the recent win in Gabba is so special. Good individuals make a great team but individuals come and go, the team is a constant.

Great Indian Victories

In our era, Steve Waugh’s Australia was the team to beat. Thus, the Eden win is right up there in my list of memorable matches but there are few others as well.

Javagal Srinath’s six for 21 that won us a thrilling Test match against South Africa at Motera in 1996-97 also ranks as one of the best Test matches India have won: Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: BCCI

I reckon Srinath’s six for 21 that won us a thrilling Test match against South Africa in Motera in 1996-97, Kumble’s 10 wickets against Pakistan in February 1999 at Kotla and India’s sensational six-wicket victory chasing 387 in the fourth innings against England in Chennai in December 2008 were great advertisement for Test cricket.

The game is forever changing and will continue to do so. Another 20 years down the line, who knows how cricket will be played.

We never spoke about strike rates in Test cricket during our days. It was not even discussed in ODIs! The impact of the shorter formats has made batsmen take more risks and strike rates are an important column in a cricket statistic. I hope Test cricket retains its long-format grandeur.

(As told to Soumitra Bose)

