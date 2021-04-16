April 16, 2021
Poshan
India Women's T20 Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Recovers From COVID-19

Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.

PTI 16 April 2021
Harmanpreet Kaur missed the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI.
File Photo
2021-04-16T16:42:28+05:30

Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.

 "Happy to inform you all that I have tested -ve & I'm feeling better. My only message to y'all is to take care & be extra careful. The virus is real & it's dangerous. Follow all the protocols set up by the authorities. Wishing strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," Harmanpreet tweeted.


Harmanpreet had injured herself in the ODI home series against South Africa last month and missed the following T20s.

