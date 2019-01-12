India Will Not Give Up 'The Wall': KKR CEO Venky Mysore Trolls US President Donald Trump

Even as Donald Trump continues to push for his pet 'wall' project, the Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore on Friday trolled the US president using the Indian 'Wall'.

Mysore took out one of Trump's recent tweets about the funding of controversial wall along the US-Mexico border to troll the POTUS.

On January 3, Trump had tweeted that "Sadly, there can be no REAL Border Security without the Wall!".

Sadly, there can be no REAL Border Security without the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2019

On Friday, Mysore wrote: Sorry Mr. President, we are not giving up our wall & it’s his B’day today! Happy B’day to a gentleman & a Champion - Rahul Dravid".

Sorry Mr. President, we are not giving up our wall & it’s his B’day today! Happy B’day to a gentleman & a Champion - Rahul Dravid. https://t.co/gohtLsoa9B — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) January 11, 2019

Former India captain Rahul Dravid turned 46th on Saturday, and Mysore was one of the many celebrity fans who wished the legend 'happy birthday'.

Known as 'The Wall' in the cricket world, Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a lone T20I for India, scoring 13288, 10889 and 31 runs respectively. He retired in 2012.