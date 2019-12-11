India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI T20 International Series Finale

With the series tied at 1-1, both India and the West Indies will aim to come out with the final punch when they battle it out in the third and final T20I. (More Cricket News)

After winning the first T20I by a comprehensive six-wicket margin, India came out with a dismal performance in all the three departments in the Thiruvananthapuram game, especially while bowling and fielding.

For the visitors, it would be all about continuing with what they have been doing in the first two matches. They have scored runs and hit a lot of sixes. Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis -- all have scored runs at a brisk pace and have been hitting Indian bowlers to all part of the grounds.

Watch: Kohli Gets A Taste Of His Own 'Silent Treatment'

Their bowlers, including pacer Sheldon Cottrell, are among the wickets and with Kesrick Williams, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and Holder, the visitors will have to bowl in the right areas to stem the flow of runs.

An exciting finale is on the cards at the Wankhede, home of Windies skipper Kieron Pollard when it comes to plying his trade in the Indian Premier League.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

When is the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies?

The 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on December 11, Wednesday.

What time does India vs West Indies 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the 3rd T20I India vs West Indies match being played?

The 3rd India vs West Indies T20I match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies?

The 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary, Sports 1 Hindi/HD with Hindi. Doordarshan will also

Is live streaming service available for the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies match?

Yes, the live streaming service for the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies is available. You can watch it using Hotstar and JioTV apps.

How do the squads look like?

Virat Kohli returns to lead the Indian team after missing the T20Is against Bangladesh, but the hosts are without Shikhar Dhawan.

Indian Squad: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

Windies are being led by Kieron Pollard and the reigning World T20 champions have a very strong batting line-up.

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.

So, who are likely to make the playing XIs:

India are likely to retain the same XI. But they should seriously consider having Mohammed Shami, India's best pacer now, and Kuldeep Yadav, to partner with Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's likely XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar/Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

There's no need to change for the Windies. They just thrashed India.

Windies likely XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr.

How will the pitch behave?

It's going to be a belter. Expect another 'battle of sixes'.

Weather forecast? Anything to be worried about?

The weather will fine. Don't worry. No interruption, unless something very extraordinary happens.

