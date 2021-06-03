IND Vs QAT, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, LIVE: India Face Mighty Qatar In Doha With Asian Cup Spot At Stake

India face Asian champions Qatar in the second-leg match of their joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Thursday at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha. On the eve of the match, India head coach Igor Stimac said that holding Qatar to a goalless draw in the first-leg was a "big surprise" and it will be extremely difficult to tame the Asian giants. That pretty much sums up! But India, having already out of the reckoning for a World Cup berth, will fight for the Asian Cup berth. With skipper Sunil Chhetri back in the side, India can hope for improved performance. The Blue Tigers have had a poor run in the recent past. On top of that, India's preparation has been hit hard as they had to cancel a national camp scheduled in early May in Kolkata. Follow live updates of India vs Qatar, World Cup Qualifier, Group E match here:

First-half: India 0-0 Qatar

10:26: National anthems coming up! First, India.

10:25 PM IST: Players and match officials coming out for the match. Tonight's match will be conducted by Chinese referee, Ma Ning.

10:20 PM IST: By the way, Qatar have qualified for the World Cup as hosts. The second-placed team will play the third round and Asian Cup. Third-placed team will play Asian Cup qualifying third round.

10:13 PM IST: Here is Qatar XI -

Saas Al Sheed, Abdelkarim Hassan, Musab Kheder, Bassam Hisham Al Rawi, Karim Boudiaf,Hatim Abdelaziz, Hasan Al Haydos (c), Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali, Yusuf Abdurisag, Mohammed Muntari

10:00 PM IST: In another Group E match which concluded a while ago, Bangladesh and Afghanistan played out a 1-1 draw. As things stand now, India are fourth in the five-team group with three points from five matches (3 draws and 2 defeats). Qatar are at the top, with 16 points from six matches (5 wins and a draw).

9:45 PM IST: India announced their line-up -

Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Glan Martins, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (c), Bipin Thounaojam, Manvir Singh

Subs: Narender, Adil, Sahal, Brandon, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Pronay, Udanta Kumam, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Liston, Ishan, Akash, Amrinder.

9:41 PM IST: This is the third meeting between the two sides. In the first meeting in World Cup Qualifiers. In the first meeting, Qatar humbled India 6-0 in 1996. Then, there was a 0-0 draw in 2019.

